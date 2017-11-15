Veterans celebrated on campus

By Michael Foster-Sanders/campus editor

NE career cervices and student activities hosted a Veterans Day celebration to honor military Nov. 10.

Veterans were treated to lunch and informed about programs on the campus that could benefit them.

Academic advisor Marjenna Burge said the event was important to veteran students, and showed them that their time in the military is appreciated.

“It’s good for our veteran students to be acknowledged, and especially the ones trying to transfer back into civilian life,” she said.

Burge also spoke about the importance of veteran students and faculty connecting so if a veteran student needs support they know where to go and who to talk to.

“Having these events that show veterans that they’re not alone and have the opportunity to interact with veterans, faculty or students,” she said. “It’s people on campus that care and help do what we can to make them feel more connected to the campus.”

NE Veterans Club president Jimmy Cutler informed veterans about the club and compared the event to real-life social media.

“This event is comparable to a real-life Facebook, and it’s a good opportunity to meet similar people,” he said. “You see someone who you never saw before or see every day on campus and didn’t know they were a veteran.”

Tables were set up for Operations Cards for The Troops to send greeting cards to military personnel who are deployed out of the country or are in basic training.

Burge also announced a future opportunity for veteran students, the S.A.L.U.T.E. Veterans National Honor program that honors former service members for academic excellence.

“Since the program is nationwide, it’s a tremendous opportunity for veterans who qualify for it to enter the program,” she said. “The program can help with scholarships here at TCC or when the student transfers to a four-year college.”