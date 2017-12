Fall 2017 final exam schedule

Final examination periods will be a maximum of one hour and 50 minutes, and examinations will be conducted in the rooms where classes regularly meet. If a class meets at a time other than those listed below, the instructor will announce the examination time. Eight-week courses will have exams during the last class meeting during final exam week.

Dual credit students and students in hybrid sections should verify dates and times with their instructors.

WEEKEND CLASSES: FRIDAY, DEC. 8 All Friday-only classes, regular time and location SATURDAY, DEC. 9 All Saturday-only classes, regular time and location SUNDAY, DEC. 10 All Sunday-only classes, regular time and location.

Students who have conflicting finals on two campuses should talk to the divisional deans on both campuses for alternative testing dates.

TCC Exam Policy: A student who must be absent from a final examination should petition the campus vice president for teaching and learning for permission to postpone the examination. A student absent without permission from a final examination will be graded zero on the examination. Postponed final examinations must be taken within 30 days from the beginning of the next long term. (TCC Catalog 2016-17, pages 48-49)

NE CAMPUS

MONDAY, DEC. 11

8-9:50 a.m. All MWF classes that begin at 8 a.m.

10-11:50 a.m. All MWF classes that begin at 10:10 a.m.

Noon-1:50 p.m. All MWF classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All Monday-only or MW classes that begin at 2 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Monday-only or MW classes that begin at 6 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

8-9:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 8 a.m.

10-11:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 11 a.m.

1-2:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 2 p.m.

3-4:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Tuesday-only classes that begin at 6 p.m. and all TTH classes that begin at 6 p.m. or 6:15 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

9-10:50 a.m. All MWF classes that begin at 9:05 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All Friday-only classes that begin at 11 a.m. and MWF classes that begin at 11 a.m. or 11:15 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All Wednesday-only classes that begin at 2 p.m.

3-4:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

5-6:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 5 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Wednesday-only classes that begin at 6 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

9-10:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

Noon-1:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

5-6:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 5 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Thursday-only classes that begin at 6 p.m.

NW CAMPUS

MONDAY, DEC. 11

8-9:50 a.m All MW classes that begin at 8 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 11 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m All MW classes that begin at 2 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m All MW classes that begin at 6 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m All MW classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

8-9:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 8 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 11 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 2 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 3:30, 4 or 4:30 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 6 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

9:30-11:20 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-2:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3:30, 4 or 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

9:30-11:20 a.m. …All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-2:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

SOUTH CAMPUS

MONDAY, DEC. 11

8-9:50 a.m. All Monday-only or Wednesday-only classes that begin at 8 a.m. and all MW classes that begin at 8 or 8:10 a.m.

10-11:50 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 11, 11:15, 11:20 or 11:30 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All Monday-only or Wednesday-only classes that begin at 2 p.m. and all MW classes that begin at 2 or 2:05 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3 or 3:30 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Monday-only or Wednesday-only classes that begin at 5:30, or 6:30 p.m. and all MW classes that begin at

5, 5:10, 5:20, 5:30, 6 or 6:30 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

8-9:50 a.m. All Tuesday-only or Thursday-only classes that begin at 8 a.m. and all TTH classes that begin at 8 or 8:10 a.m.

10-11:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 11, 11:15 or 11:20 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 3 or 3:30 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 4 or 4:30 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All Tuesday-only or Thursday-only classes that begin

at 5:30, 6 or 6:30 p.m. and all TTH classes that begin at 5, 5:10, 5:20, 5:30 or 6 p.m.

8-9:50 p.m. All Tuesday-only or Thursday-only classes that begin at 7 or 7:30 p.m. TTH classes that begin at 7, 7:30, 7:50, 8 or 8:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

9-10:50 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 9, 9:30 or 10:10 a.m.

Noon-1:50 p.m. All Monday-only or Wednesday-only classes that begin at 12:30 p.m. and all MW classes that begin at 12:30 or 1 p.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 1:30 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 4 or 4:30 p.m.

7-8:50 p.m. All Monday-only or Wednesday-only classes that begin at 7 or 7:30 p.m. and all MW classes that begin at 7, 7:30, 7:50, 8 or 8:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

9-10:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 9 or 9:30 a.m.

Noon-1:50 p.m. All Tuesday-only or Thursday-only classes that begin at 12:30 or 1 p.m. and all TTH classes that begin at 12:30, 1 or 1:15 p.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 1:30, 2 or 2:05 p.m.

SE CAMPUS

MONDAY, DEC. 11

8:30-10:20 a.m. All MW, MWF or MTWHF classes that begin at 8:30 a.m.

11-12:50 p.m. All MW or MWF classes that begin at 10 or 10:40 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All MW or MTWHF classes that begin at 2:20 or 2:30 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3:50 or 4 p.m.

7-8:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

7-8:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7 a.m.

10-11:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 10 a.m.

1-2:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 1 p.m.

4-5:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 4 p.m.

7-8:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

7-8:50 a.m. All MW or MWF classes that begin at 7 a.m.

9-10:50 a.m. All MW or MWF classes that begin at 9:35 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All MW, MWF or MTWHF classes that begin at 11:30 or 11:45 a.m.

1-2:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 12:50 or 1 p.m.

5:30-7:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 5 or 5:30 p.m.

7:30-9:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

8:30-10:20 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 8:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-1:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 11:30 a.m.

2:30-4:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 2:30 p.m.

5:30-7:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 5 or 5:30 p.m.

7:30-9:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.

TR CAMPUS

MONDAY, DEC. 11

6:30-8:20 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 6:30 a.m.

9:30-11:20 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-2:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-5:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

7:30-9:20 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

6:30-8:20 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 6:30 a.m.

9:30-11:20 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-2:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-5:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

7:30-9:20 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

8-9:50 a.m. All MW classes that begin at 8 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 11 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 2 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 6 p.m.

9-10:50 p.m. All MW classes that begin at 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

8-9:50 a.m. All TTH classes that begin at 8 a.m.

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 11 a.m.

2-3:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 2 p.m.

6-7:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 6 p.m.

9-10:50 p.m. All TTH classes that begin at 9 p.m.