Categories:

Residency helps adjunct discover potential art

Byline photo of AVA REED
AVA REED, campus editor
September 17, 2025
Artist Mathew Jones (to the right) talks about the process for his wax artwork inspired by Darthmore National Park
Artist Mathew Jones (to the right) talks about the process for his wax artwork inspired by Darthmore National Park
DIEGO SANTOS

SE Campus hosted an artist talk Sept. 11 showcasing adjunct instructor Matthew Jones’ wax art.   

 In January, Jones took a residency at the Ruth Smith Gallery in England for two weeks. His intent in choosing the specific gallery was to study the nearby Dartmoor National Park.   

 Jones specializes in encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting.  

He uses it for most of his art pieces, including all of the ones in the SE exhibit, which is open until Sept. 25.  

“It was really intense because I mean encaustic takes a fair bit of equipment in order to do,” Jones said. “It’s not like you just go with an easel and some paint. You actually have to use heating devices to maintain your wax at temperature.”  

Students were provided with information and stories from Jones’ residency allowing them to discover potential opportunities through art.   

 The event was hosted by gallery coordinator Penelope Bisbee with the goal of helping students appreciate art in a school setting.  

The encaustic style interested many viewers and listeners that attended, she said.   

 “I thought he created some very beautiful encaustic paintings and used art as a result of his recent artist residency,” Bisbee said.    

 Most of the work in the exhibit was done during Jones’ residency in England.   

Students and staff listened to Jones talk about his art and residency experience as well as take a tour of each art piece with him.  

 Bisbee said that when students listen to the artist talk carefully, they usually have questions for the artist at the end.   

 “And so that always indicates to me, they were listening, and they were interested enough to really pay attention,” she said.  

 The event attracted some SE staff including faculty, student employees and art department personnel.   

 Arts and Humanities coordinator Becky Smith said the art department set up the artist talk with the intention of promoting student engagement and inspiration.   

 “What I enjoy about the artist talks and reception is because it gives the chance to explain and express his or her perceptions into first why it was created, his inspiration into creating it and then how it took life after creation,” Smith said.   

 Instructional associate Abby Muirheic attended the artist talk and gallery to support the artist and hear about his residency in England.   

 “I do really appreciate that TCC gives its artists, like its community, its professors, its students an opportunity to display their work,” Muirheic said. 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
NE government instructor Derrick Shelton, a native of New Orleans, shares his impactful story regarding his family’s survival.
Memory of Katrina tragedy remains
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
NW Campus library space, located in NW05 building shows blocked off shelving.
New library expected to be finished by December
TR students Samy Asi and Shelsy Arevalo receive their All-Texas Academic Team awards
Phi Theta Kappa members receive statewide honors
Duke and Jennings wear gloves to clean up the plant beds located by SMTH on South Campus. The Veterans Resource Center plan to use some of the plant beds to grow food and donate the harvest to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Veterans clean out gardens
Courtney Graham, the director of academic affairs, addresses students who are honored by the Fort Worth Film Collaborative’s certificate program to help the local film industry.
Grads fuel growing local film industry
More in September 17, 2025
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Judy Warren, played by Mia Tomlinson, looks into dressing room mirrors while trying on wedding dresses and sees the demon that is haunting her family.
'The Conjuring' franchise ends on scary note
Comic
Comic
Clay Club members take advantage of the pottery wheels in the studio to mold cylindric pieces.
Club Corner
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
More in SOUTHEAST
Life science professor Craig Burnside reads his short story “The bad river valley” to attendees at the Lawn Lit event outside SE07 on Sept. 2.
SE open mic showcases student and staff talent
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
SE student Mason Richards tries to create the best shade of blue resembling the uniform for the drum corp group Crossmen to paint his plant pot.
SE celebrates national plant a flower day
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
SE student Emma Woodley, playing Therapist Jones, speaks to the Tiki God, played by Noah Flores, during a rehearsal of “I Have Angered a Great God.”
SE comedy tackles phone etiquette issue