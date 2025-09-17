Residency helps adjunct discover potential art

SE Campus hosted an artist talk Sept. 11 showcasing adjunct instructor Matthew Jones’ wax art.

In January, Jones took a residency at the Ruth Smith Gallery in England for two weeks. His intent in choosing the specific gallery was to study the nearby Dartmoor National Park.

Jones specializes in encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting.

He uses it for most of his art pieces, including all of the ones in the SE exhibit, which is open until Sept. 25.

“It was really intense because I mean encaustic takes a fair bit of equipment in order to do,” Jones said. “It’s not like you just go with an easel and some paint. You actually have to use heating devices to maintain your wax at temperature.”

Students were provided with information and stories from Jones’ residency allowing them to discover potential opportunities through art.

The event was hosted by gallery coordinator Penelope Bisbee with the goal of helping students appreciate art in a school setting.

The encaustic style interested many viewers and listeners that attended, she said.

“I thought he created some very beautiful encaustic paintings and used art as a result of his recent artist residency,” Bisbee said.

Most of the work in the exhibit was done during Jones’ residency in England.

Students and staff listened to Jones talk about his art and residency experience as well as take a tour of each art piece with him.

Bisbee said that when students listen to the artist talk carefully, they usually have questions for the artist at the end.

“And so that always indicates to me, they were listening, and they were interested enough to really pay attention,” she said.

The event attracted some SE staff including faculty, student employees and art department personnel.

Arts and Humanities coordinator Becky Smith said the art department set up the artist talk with the intention of promoting student engagement and inspiration.

“What I enjoy about the artist talks and reception is because it gives the chance to explain and express his or her perceptions into first why it was created, his inspiration into creating it and then how it took life after creation,” Smith said.

Instructional associate Abby Muirheic attended the artist talk and gallery to support the artist and hear about his residency in England.

“I do really appreciate that TCC gives its artists, like its community, its professors, its students an opportunity to display their work,” Muirheic said.