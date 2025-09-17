Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE government instructor Derrick Shelton, a native of New Orleans, shares his impactful story regarding his family’s survival.
Memory of Katrina tragedy remains
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
TR students Samy Asi and Shelsy Arevalo receive their All-Texas Academic Team awards
Phi Theta Kappa members receive statewide honors
NW Campus library space, located in NW05 building shows blocked off shelving.
New library expected to be finished by December
Artist Mathew Jones (to the right) talks about the process for his wax artwork inspired by Darthmore National Park
Residency helps adjunct discover potential art
Judy Warren, played by Mia Tomlinson, looks into dressing room mirrors while trying on wedding dresses and sees the demon that is haunting her family.
‘The Conjuring’ franchise ends on scary note
Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” raises a glass in the song “Satisfied” to her newly wed sister Eliza Hamilton, played by Phillipa Soo.
‘Hamilton’ still relevant to issues of today
JAWS Returns
JAWS Returns
Julia Garner, who plays Justine Gandy in “Weapons,” addresses room full of parents about the sudden disappearance of their children at 2:17 a.m.
‘Weapons’ did not live to online hype
The Tea app offers woman information about who they’re potentially speaking to online at their fingertips.
App allows women to review local men online
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Sydney Sweeney in her American Eagle campaign.
Advertisements encourage dangerous sexualization of women
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
Students boogie at the silent disco video
NE Campus construction
Meet the staff
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Webinar offers tips on successful financing

HOPE SMITH, campus editor
September 17, 2025
IZZIE WEBB

The first step to financial independence is mindset, said Cathy Trinh, a business instructor for Connect Campus.   

Trinh migrated to the U.S. from Vietnam with $300 in her pocket and was able to transform her circumstances into success by becoming a millionaire.   

In her online webinar Sept. 9, she offered advice to the TCC community and participants on how to grow their own income and achieve financial freedom, no matter the stage a person may be in.  

“I want you to know that financial freedom isn’t about profession,” she said in the webinar.  “It’s about progress. And if I can build a life from [my] beginnings, you can build your life too.”  

Changing a mindset to being more open to financial opportunities means expanding on what a person values in life. 

She recommend writing down personal goals and creating vision boards that reflect what you want in life.   

“I work with people — either a student who barely has anything or even multi-millionaire — and it’s amazing to see how the negative mindset really, really affects people,” she said.   

Her second piece of advice is to implement the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, a financial strategy coined by Elizabeth Warren in her book “All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.”   

The rule explains that 50% of your income should go into personal needs like food, housing and transportation. 30% should be dedicated to “wants,” like entertainment and takeout, while the other 20% goes to personal life savings.   

“When you know where your money is going, you are in control,” Trinh said.   

She also recommended utilizing technology to your advantage and finding ways to track finances using online resources.   

John Peninger, an accounting instructor at Connect, was also among the viewers at the webinar.  

He agreed that trustworthy apps are a great way to track finances. He personally recommended the app Rocket Money.   

Another piece of advice Trinh gave was paying off debt through the snowball or avalanche method.   

The snowball method means paying off the smallest debt that has collected and working up to the largest. The avalanche method is the opposite, targetting the largest debt. Trinh warned that doing these methods means keeping consistent every time.  

“Never make a late payment, always the minimum payment,” she said. “And then after you have addressed that you want to keep your credit use less than 30% of your limit.”  

Finally, she explained that focusing on your future and ensuring a retirement plan is being worked towards will make the difference when the time comes.   

Trinh explained that while traditional retirement accounts offered by companies and the IRA’s work, that is not the only kind to exist out there. She mentioned real estate being one example of non-traditional retirement.   

“I’m sharing all of this just so that you understand where I used to be, all the horrible mistakes I made,” she said. “I’m here to tell you that even if you make mistakes, you can still come out ahead.” 

