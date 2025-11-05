Categories:

Study: 45% of employees paid under market

Byline photo of ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
November 5, 2025
Nearly half of TCC employees are paid below market value, according to a study on compensation and classification the college recently completed.  

The project used employee data beginning in 2023 to May 15. The study was conducted by reviewing full- and part-time staff positions, the job’s responsibility, the functions performed and its salary. 

The board of trustees will review the study’s findings and a new salary grade structure at its Nov. 20 meeting. 

Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presented the data summary to the board in August during the 2026 budget meeting. She said the data was incomplete and didn’t include the 2% pay increase employees received in September, but it would be updated when the strategic plan is presented to the board Nov. 11. 

“These key investments with implementation of the compensation study will be $4.2 million. That’s an estimate plus benefits,” Anglin said. “But we have earmarked money to be able to implement the compensation study.” 

The salary grade system, if approved, will replace the classification code system for jobs with a new one.  

Almost all job titles will change, with 80% receiving minor to moderate updates, according to an announcement on insideTCC website. The changes are to better reflect the function of roles to align them with similar positions in other higher education institutions. 

Board member Laura Pritchett asked Anglin in August if the study had been reviewed to make sure the budget wasn’t including funding for unfilled positions. 

“The positions that we struggle to fill in many instances are those lower-paying positions, and it’s because we’re not at market,” Anglin said.  

In January, the board agreed to increase adjunct pay by $65 per contract hour, and last October, police pay and benefits were updated from an Evergreen Compensation Study. The 2026 budget plan Anglin presented had those amounts built in. 

If the board approves the compensation structure, TCC’s Office of Human Relations will analyze the data to ensure accuracy before any updates begin internally.  

Once they’re completed, the implementation will begin in January, and any employees with their compensation under market will receive a contract with their updated job description and salary. 

