NE student Gabe Tinajero and NW student Sydney Castillo discuss the student-made altars on display in the NW art gallery.
Celebrating Día de los Muertos
Students take one step closer to recovery
Study: 45% of employees paid under market
Board members attribute leadership to military lessons
Opiate epidemic worsens with fentanyl lacing
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Rising fashion trends have surprising origin, South Asian cultural traditions
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities

FRANK BONILLA, staff writer
November 5, 2025
DIEGO SANTOS
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.

NE geology instructor Matt Cope has been passionate about geology since he was a child. He shared his journey and encouraged students to follow their passion during a recent interview with The Collegian. 

 

Q: What got you into geology? 

A: I wanted to be a geologist when I first saw volcanic eruptions on videos. I was like, “this is so cool,” and I got to visit a volcano in New Mexico called Mount Capulin. I walked into the crater, and I’m like, “this is so amazing.” To see them in person but also in movies is just exciting. Just all the stuff the Earth does is, as I said, so cool. 

 

Q: Where did this passion come from? 

A: I definitely have a natural curiosity. I love to figure things out. I love to be able to do a little detective work in a sense that comes with geology. You get to take a little piece here and there of almost a trace evidence of different things, but then you end up being able to find all the interconnections and put together this massive picture that explains so much, and it just feels so good. It’s really satisfying sometimes, but I also like it because it’s interpretive. … With geology, there’s many possibilities. It’s not set in stone. You almost get a little bit more freedom on being able to utilize your knowledge. 

 

Q: How’d you get your start with geology?

A: My actual start was at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. My mom shared a photo when I was at one of my birthdays, and it was a photo of me digging up a dinosaur bone at this fake dino dig. And she said, “While all the other kids were playing around, you were on your knees focused. Like you were trying to do something.” She’s like, “yeah, I knew you were going to be a geologist.” … So I knew I wanted to go to college for it. I’ve always had a passion for it. At first, I wanted to go to volcanoes all around the world to see these explosions and see the danger. I wanted to be a part of it, but then I found out I couldn’t do that. I found out oil and gas was exciting — trying to find it, locate it — and so I got to do a little geology in that. So I worked for the Department of Interior for a bit. They manage national parks and all that stuff, but I got to work in the Gulf of Mexico and really see the geological history all the way back, like 50 million years ago, of just like rocks and all this stuff. 

 

Q: What is your favorite experience? 

A: It had to be the summer after my junior year of undergrad when I went to field camp as a required class. We and six other universities — we were the University of Arkansas — we drove to Montana, in the mountains right near Yellowstone, and it was a town called Dillon. I had a partner from the University of Maine, and he was a tall guy named Glenn McKenney. He was my navigator. We just had to walk across multiple square miles, and I found rocks, a piece of magnetite on the ground, and igneous rock, and I found my birthstone. Then Yellowstone National Park was amazing — glaciers and seeing like massive bears and stuff. It blew my mind, it was so crazy looking, and then there was a volcano underneath. It was kind of scary just to see it even portrayed. 

 

Q: How do you stay enthusiastic about geology? 

A: Always keeping up with new developments. I’m part of two geological societies that are professional. One’s since I was a student, which really got me into seeing published articles and people that are studying things all around the world. I just love being able to keep up with what’s new. I love meeting other scientists, because, even if it’s not from a viewpoint that was one of my favorites or something, I always hear it out. My favorite thing is just hearing from somebody that is able to show me something I didn’t even know or even being proven wrong. And I just told my students, “if you guys ever have anything that doesn’t sound right or seem right, you guys are more than welcome to challenge me anytime so I can take note of it and change it because I learn more from you guys then I would anywhere else.” 

 

Q: Do you believe anyone can have a passion for anything, and should they seek it? 

A: Sometimes it comes more naturally than others. Mine did come and go. I had it but then it kind of got squished for a little bit when I was starting out because I had some classes that were harder and not as exciting as volcanoes. It was more like sedimentary rocks. Luckily my professors were like, “man, just hold on, it’s going to get more exciting than this.” So I really hung around and persevered, but then I really got reunited because my professor always had stories that I could listen to for hours, like their adventures — crazy unexpected encounters. But I’d say developing it is good. I’ve supported a lot of my colleagues and students, helping them get into a passion, which is what I love to hear because I know if you’re stuck in a rut, it’s hard. But being able to even find a little outlet is so cool because I gave tours, and a lot of students I knew were undecided, so I just said, “if you guys don’t know, don’t rush it. You guys got multiple years to take your basics, so go ahead and use that time to check out different opportunities.” Some people find their passions later than others. … Keep exploring because you really want to find what your heart feels right with. 

DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photo editor