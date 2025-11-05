Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE student Gabe Tinajero and NW student Sydney Castillo discuss the student-made altars on display in the NW art gallery.
Celebrating Día de los Muertos
Students take one step closer to recovery
Students take one step closer to recovery
Study: 45% of employees paid under market
Study: 45% of employees paid under market
Board members attribute leadership to military lessons
Board members attribute leadership to military lessons
Opiate epidemic worsens with fentanyl lacing
Opiate epidemic worsens with fentanyl lacing
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Rising fashion trends have surprising origin, South Asian cultural traditions
Rising fashion trends have surprising origin, South Asian cultural traditions
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows it’s Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Students take one step closer to recovery

NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
November 5, 2025
Students take one step closer to recovery
DOM MARTINEZ

Mary Jantz went to rehab for the first time when she was 19. 

But it wasn’t until she entered a court-ordered, intensive outpatient program 20 years later that she was able to admit her drinking was a problem. 

“I didn’t walk in thinking I’m an alcoholic,” she said. “[I thought] I’m just allergic to my feelings.” 

At her first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, she listened as other members shared their experiences. The first member to speak would later become her best friend and roommate.  

“I began to hear parts of my story in their words,” she said. “[My roommate] talked about being terminally unique. The way he talked about it was, ‘If you had been through the s**t that I’ve been through, if you had done the things that I had done, you would drink too.’” 

The meeting was her first step toward sobriety.  

At 41, she has now been sober for three years. Her 23-year battle with alcoholism has prompted her to help others as president of the NE Students in Recovery Club. 

“We’re really just a support group at the end of the day,” Jantz said. “Not all of us are in recovery from drugs or alcohol.”  

Jantz said the club is a great way to provide students with the support that she received outside of the structure of AA. 

“I’m very active in AA and have been from the start, and I wanted to bring that community to school,” she said. 

Club adviser Michelle Burris said the club is a no-judgment zone with the underpinning of support that applies to anyone no matter what they are struggling with.  

“People have different addictions or struggles, different traumas that they’re recovering from,” she said. “They can share if they want to. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to.” 

The meetings take place every first and third Tuesday of each month. Most meetings consist of a topic that will open a group discussion. 

“Sometimes I’ll do a recovery check-in. ‘Where are you in your recovery?’ And then I always end the topic with ‘How can we support you?’” Jantz said. 

The topic of their last meeting on Oct. 21 was self-care.  

“‘What are you doing that fills your cup?’” she asked in the meeting. “Especially whenever you’re in a helping profession, we do a lot to pour into others, and we have to be able to refill our cup.” 

The club is open to all, and their meetings are confidential. 

“We’ve had people in recovery from eating disorders, people dealing with grief. We have people who are just curious and end up joining us for a meeting,” Jantz said. “We’re just there to lift each other up.” 

Club member Angela Clark said she joined the club because she is recovering from the disease of addiction that has gripped her for about 15 years.  

“I found out that I wasn’t just suffering from a drug problem. I had a moral deficiency,” she said. “It was a spiritual thing.” 

Clark said the club focuses on similarities rather than differences.  

“We share each other’s stories, and that helps us be an accomplice in one another,” she said. “We can rely on each other to make it right. We have each other’s back.”  

Clark said the club members have each other’s best interests at heart because they have all gone through the insidious disease of addiction.  

“Just to hear each other, tell each other stories, that gives us strength and hope,” she said. “We thrive on each other’s message.” 

Jantz and Clark are in the Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor program at TCC, and they both work for the Clearfork Academy, an adolescent treatment facility for boys.  

“I wasn’t much older than these boys [when I went to rehab,]” Jantz said. “If I can plant just a mustard seed of a thought that sobriety can be wonderful and beautiful, and that we don’t have to use drugs and alcohol or video games or porn or gambling to run from our feelings, [they can see] that feeling our feelings is a beautiful thing.” 

She said she hopes her words of encouragement stick with the boys she works with. 

“We don’t have to run from [feelings,]” she said. “If I can be that little voice in their ear that when they do get ready to stay sober, by the grace of God I hope they do, they’ll remember that there was this lady at their first treatment facility who said this.” 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
NE student Gabe Tinajero and NW student Sydney Castillo discuss the student-made altars on display in the NW art gallery.
Celebrating Día de los Muertos
Study: 45% of employees paid under market
Study: 45% of employees paid under market
Board members attribute leadership to military lessons
Board members attribute leadership to military lessons
Opiate epidemic worsens with fentanyl lacing
Opiate epidemic worsens with fentanyl lacing
South students Patricia Mansilla and Ladarius Johnson pair up to carve a pumpkin during the Intercultural Network pumpkin carving contest.
Carving contest kicks off spooky season
Painting II students, who graduated in the spring, had an art exhibit Oct. 2 for the work they did the previous academic year. Without a gallery, faculty said they used the painting classroom for the show by emptying out the room and cancelling class.
Students call for campus art gallery
More in NORTHEAST
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
English for Speakers of Other Languages and Spanish Students practice what they've learned in class for event.
Two languages bridge spoken learning gap
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
Author Yvonne Battle-Felton shares her experience with character development in her stories with NE student Teague Jackson.
Author gives insight on horror writing
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
Club donates handmade baby blankets to Fort Worth hospital
More in November 5, 2025
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Club Corner: Law and Order Club
Club Corner: Law and Order Club
Within the Semester: Midterm flashback
Within the Semester: Midterm flashback
About the Contributors
NANDA ACHARYA
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
DOM MARTINEZ, designer