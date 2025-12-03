Nursing students frustrated

TR nursing students have expressed concerns over some areas in their program they felt have not been met yet.

Last-minute scheduling changes have forced them to adjust their test and clinical schedules, which they said is difficult because the program is highly intensive.

Students at the TR East Campus said they have seen shifts in class schedules, time management and teaching approaches.

“I think we’ve been through a lot of nursing directors. That’s been changing a lot,” nursing student Ruth Judd said. “It’s kind of hard to get a solid plan out when the head — whoever’s in charge — keeps changing each year.”

When their testing schedules change at the last minute, according to Judd, it leads them to wait past their scheduled testing time.

“Today, we were taking our doses calculation quiz, and when we went to the room, they were already testing in it,” she said. “I think scheduling all the rooms for all the cohorts, it is very challenging for the people in charge.”

Nursing student Sylvia Itebalumhe said it was hard to take two exams on the same day.

“The only thing I’ve noticed really drain me, which I almost quit, was when we did pharmacology and [Adult Med Surge] together,” she said. “It was not easy.”

TR Dean of Health Science Jerry Findley who has been in his post a little over a year, said he was not aware of such student concerns, and suggested the questions be asked to TR Campus President Sean Madison, who did not respond to emails from The Collegian.

Another nursing student, Shana Smith, said she recently saw a change in professors’ attitude toward teaching.

“I feel as though it’s been different because I think that they actually like what they’re doing and you can tell they have passion in pediatrics as well as labor and delivery,” she said. “I feel like they like doing that, and I feel like they like teaching it.”

Judd said she wants to see stability in the administration.

“I think if they get someone who stays for a while, they can implement a solid plan for everything. I think everything would run more smoothly,” Judd said.

Vice Chancellor for Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates said he is not aware of any negative impacts brought on by program changes such as administrative turnover and schedule changes.

“Tarrant County College remains dedicated to supporting its faculty and staff while ensuring that all employment practices are consistent with Board policy and state law,” Gates said in an email. “We recognize that faculty are central to the Tarrant County College mission of delivering accessible, high-quality educational experiences that drive lasting impact.”

Smith shared how she likes the shift in professors’ teaching styles this semester. She said she prefers the professors being interactive with the students instead of going off of a PowerPoint.

“I just think that it makes the learning experience better,” she said. “They want to be there. They want to be teaching.”

Nursing instructor Karen Anderson, who is also a TCC nursing graduate, said she is excited to go through growing periods.

“Even in the workforce, whenever you see a new administration turnover, you’re going to have an employee turnover with that because people like the way that things are,” she said. “People don’t like a lot of change and not just employees, but with the admin.”