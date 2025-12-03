Serving the Tarrant County College District

New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
TR Nursing student Synthia Mulemaryabo learns how to perform IV insertion on an arm model at a lab in TRHN on Oct. 28.
Nursing students frustrated
NE intramural sand volleyball event gave students the opportunity to challenge each other on the court. Participation for these events have decreased in recent years.
Student intramural sport attendance declines
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Trump administration tells lower class: ‘Let them eat cake’
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Faculty shouldn’t be punished for college’s contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows it’s Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance

Compensation plan will affect 74 full-time employees, not give them 2% raise
HOPE SMITH, campus editor
December 3, 2025
Starting Jan. 1, full-time employees will not receive a 2% cost of living raise if they are at the top of their salary range.   

At its meeting Nov. 20, the board of trustees discussed the Annual Compensation Plan, which addresses the allocated budget funds for employee pay.  

Inside the plan, the adjustment for a wage cap came after the shift from the original class code pay scale to the newest salary grade system. According to Gloria Maddox-Powell, chief human resource officer, it is designed to better categorize the variety of employee wages.   

To address fair wages across the board, Maddox-Powell explained that the raise limit in the grading system will allow newcoming employees to be paid the appropriate amount based on the work they are hired to do. 

“We had to acknowledge the people that are outside of that range and to not use that salary and try to map people to it because it’s out of alignment already,” she said. 

An example that Maddox-Powell provided was for employees at paygrade one. Their salary can be approved up to the cap of $53,100. Those at that dollar limit and above do not qualify for the cost of living 2% increase. This also applies to the other 12 grades newly created.  

While some board members, like Gwendolyn Morrison and Shannon Wood, questioned how the limit would impact employee wages and retention, President Jeanie Deakyne commented that understanding paygrades and workload clarifies how an employee could move from one grade to another through applying for a different position. 

“I will offer up that paygrades do not make the assumption that just because you are in a position for a longer length of time that you get more compensation,” she said. “There are levels of work that are associated with pay grades.” 

Though it would pose a limit for the employees who have or will reach the cap, Maddox-Powell said that only 74 employees would be affected by it by January.   

Ultimately, the compensation plan passed, and with it the approval for the chancellor’s new base salary of $551,560 and a one-time merit payment of up to $50,000 for meeting the goals the board outlined for her over the past year.  

Before voting to approve the salary, however, Trustee Laura Forkner-Pritchett explained her choice to withhold her vote.  

“I oppose a salary increase for the chancellor at this time. This is not a reflection of the chancellor’s performance –– rather it is opposition to an increase in spending during a period when our budget is being stretched due to challenging economic conditions,” she said at the meeting.  

While property value appraisals have been frozen that limits tax revenue and tuition rates have also been frozen, the salary study restricting increases for employees at the maximum of the salary range led Pritchett to believe that voting now on the chancellor’s salary increase is not fiscally responsible.  

 “Our priority must be safeguarding public funds and maintaining trust in how we allocate resources,” she said.  

Deakyne said that she trusts in the chancellor and her executive team, and that shows in the newest salary contract. 

“I will say, as part of this discussion, that this contract does reflect the board’s faith, confidence and overall extreme pride in how you lead this institution,” she said. “We are very grateful for the work that you have demonstrated, and we look forward to your future service and continuation of making us very, very proud.”

