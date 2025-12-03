Serving the Tarrant County College District

New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
TR Nursing student Synthia Mulemaryabo learns how to perform IV insertion on an arm model at a lab in TRHN on Oct. 28.
Nursing students frustrated
NE intramural sand volleyball event gave students the opportunity to challenge each other on the court. Participation for these events have decreased in recent years.
Student intramural sport attendance declines
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives

Students raise awareness about violence against LGBTQ+ people
AVA REED, campus editor
December 3, 2025
KELLY AMTOWER
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.

With violence only increasing toward individuals of the LGBTQ+ community, students on SE Campus found importance in holding an event dedicated to Transgender Remembrance Day.

The Student Government Association and Gender Sexuality Alliance teamed up Nov. 20 to remember the lives that have been lost due to violence.

Students from both organizations said that this created a welcoming and inclusive environment for students of all backgrounds and orientations.

Transgender Remembrance Day occurs annually on Nov. 20 and honors members of the transgender community that were killed due to transphobia.

The number of murders of transgender people have only increased over the past few years. According to TGEU.org, in 2024 it was concluded that 350 trans individuals were killed in the U.S. between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024.

“The goal of it was to just bring more awareness, especially in today’s climate and everything that’s going on,” said SE SGA President Leslie Zacarias.

SE student Eileen Jefferson plays a transgender trivia game at the Transgender Remembrance event. (KELLY AMTOWER)

Senate Bill 17 has made it more difficult for state colleges to celebrate cultural holidays, including LGBTQ+ celebrations.

“We actually started planning this event before the Senate Bill stuff came out, so I think it was perfect timing in my opinion,” she said.

Levi Fortune, President of SE GSA, said that the event was created to bring light to the LGBTQ+ community on the campus.

“Because the current political climate, everything’s being kept on the hush hush,” he said before the event. “It’s to remember our fallen transgender brothers and sisters and then we’ll have a little trivia thing about it and just kind of get our name out there and get some LGBTQ facts out there.”

At one table, students could spin a wheel and land on a question to answer then receive a cupcake. The questions provided students with better knowledge on the LGBTQ+ community.

“The questions that we have for people, some of them are known but I think some of them are more like, ‘Wow, that’s interesting,’ especially to people who wouldn’t know anything about the LGBT community,” Zacarias said.

Everyone involved also said that the event could help students learn about what’s going on in the world and what the LGBTQ+ community is facing.

“Part of the reason why there is a lot of transphobia is because of misunderstanding and lack of knowledge of trans people and who they are and what they represent,” she said.

Fortune said although he is not trans himself, he finds importance in celebrating Transgender Remembrance Day and educating other students about it with the event.

“To me, it’s just basically raising awareness for hate crimes against transgender people,” Fortune said. “It was created in 1999 over a candlelight vigil to honor Rita Hester’s murder and then it’s like most transgender cases, it’s still not solved to this day.”

Rita Hester was a trans woman from Massachusetts that was killed in a violent act of transphobia. Her death fueled the creation of Transgender Remembrance Day.

SE student Grayson Moore, who said he’s not open with everyone about being trans, was excited that the campus got to hold this event for Transgender Remembrance Day.

He said this day is meant to honor all trans people, especially the ones who have died from murder or suicide.

“This makes me really happy,” he said. “And I hope that if there’s any other closeted people that even if they don’t feel comfortable participating for whatever reason, they still feel a little bit happy that there is an effort being made.”

Moore said an example of SE welcoming trans students is that the campus has some gender-neutral bathrooms and when he first discovered that he was happy about it.

Eirene Jefferson is SGA senate chair and attended the Transgender Remembrance Day event.

“It’s inclusive for all,” she said. “It stands for equity for all. That’s what I stand for in terms of making sure everybody feels welcome and feels involved with the student body.”

She said she wants everyone on campus to be treated fairly and with respect.

“And there shouldn’t be any type of reason why students should feel neglected,” she said. “We’re literally all in this world together.”

New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
AVA REED, campus editor
KELLY AMTOWER, photographer