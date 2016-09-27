Entertainment Calendar

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 South Campus theater students will perform an original play, We the People, at 7:30 p.m. in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts. There is no late seating. Strobe lights may be used, so patrons with a sensitivity should beware. Children are welcome, but there is adult language and content matter. Admission is free for all TCC students, faculty and staff, $3 for senior citizens and students from other schools and $6 for the general public. For more information, contact theater director Melinda Benton-Muller at 817-515-4717.

Sept. 30 NE music adjunct Michael Morey will perform J.S. Bach’s Lute Suites, Part 1, at 7 p.m. in College Hall (NCAB 1111). For more information, call the NE music department at 817-515-6567.

Oct. 4 Texas Camerata will perform Shout for Joy, Sound the Trumpet at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in College Hall (NCAB 1111) on NE. For more information, call music professor Hsinyi Wang at 817-515-6255.

Oct. 7 NE music adjunct Michael Morey will perform J.S. Bach’s Lute Suites, Part 2, at 7 p.m. in College Hall (NCAB 1111). For more information, call music professor Hsinyi Wang at 817-515-6255.

Oct. 12-15 SE will present The Water Engine by David Mamet in the Roberson Theatre (ESEC 1401). During the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933, a group of lawyers try to get in on the invention of an engine that runs on tap water. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. all nights with a 1:30 p.m. matinee Oct. 14. Admission will be free for all TCC students, faculty and staff, $3 for non-TCC students and seniors and $6 for the general public. To make reservations, call the box office at 817-515-3599.