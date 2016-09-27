Names & Events

Now-Sept. 30 The NE library is hosting One Month Later — Images from Ground Zero. This photo exhibit from Vicki Kluthe, adjunct photography instructor, includes images from one month after 9/11.

Now-Oct. 1 The SE library staff wants students to appreciate their freedom to read through its Banned Book Week display. Included among the books challenged because of their contents are the Harry Potter series, The Great Gatsby and To Kill a Mockingbird. The exhibit is available during library operating hours.

Sept. 28 South’s career and employment services will hold a Part-time/Seasonal Job Fair 1:30-4 p.m. in the SSTU Dining Hall. Students should dress to impress and bring a resume for prospective employers.

Sept. 28 NW career services will host Employers on Campus 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the WSTU hallway by Subway and the bookstore. The job fair will have State Farm, Dillard’s, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, UPS and more present to speak with students about job opportunities available.

Sept. 28 SE success coaches will hold the Less Time Studying: More Time Living workshop 1-2 p.m. in ESED 1200A.

Sept. 28 TR’s health services and Tarrant County’s MHMR will provide free HIV testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at health services (TREF 1312A). Students are encouraged to set up an appointment, but it’s not required. Contact health services administrative assistant Acia Lacy at 817-515-1059 for more information.

Sept. 28 South’s counseling department will host Taste and Talk 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Living Room (SSTU 2105). Students can ask questions regarding choosing a major and credits needed to graduate. Students should come prepared with their questions and concerns. Food will be served.

Sept. 28 Students can attend the academic learning center’s Forming a Thesis and Integrating Resources workshop starting at 4 p.m. in NW’s library. Students can learn the process of piecing together a thesis and finding the evidence to support it.

Sept. 28-29 SE career services will hold a service learning fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main commons. Students will be able to meet with service learning organizations and learn about volunteer projects. For more information, contact career services at 817-515-3592.

Sept. 29 NE students can join the Student Leadership Academy in the Galley (NSTU 1506) 6-7 p.m. as they discuss developing a personal leadership philosophy. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6582.

Sept. 29 A UTA University Day, hosted by the SE transfer center, will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main commons. For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Sept. 29 Twenty-eight NE student writers will be honored at 7:30 p.m. in the NE library’s main level. The students’ work will appear in the 2016 issue of Under the Clock Tower, the English department’s literary journal. Copies of the journal will be available to buy at the reception/reading. For more information, contact English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel at rebecca.balcarcel@tccd.edu.

Sept. 30 TCC students can participate in the districtwide Student Leadership Retreat 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Students will learn about their leadership abilities in fun ways and get to know student leaders from their own and the other campuses. For more information or to sign up, students can visit the student activities offices on their campuses.

Oct. 3-14 TR will have a visual display for LGBTQ Awareness Month near the TRTR Main Street windows. Students will get a chance to promote or see what events the campus has planned for the month. Contact student development assistant Cortney Walden at 817-515-1037.

Oct. 4 NW’s career services will host Picking a Career Pathway for Undecided Students 12:30-1:30 p.m. in WSTU 1406. The workshop will provide opportunities to explore different career paths for students unsure of which field they want to study. Contact career services at 817-515-7785 for more information.

Oct. 4 TR’s Student Accessibility Resources will celebrate Disability Awareness Month 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Action A Suite (TRTR fourth floor). Students can learn how people with disabilities transition from TCC. Both former and current TCC students will speak at this event. For more information, call SAR at 817-515-1295.

Oct. 4 The SE success center will host Mastering Time Management 11:30 a.m.-12:50 p.m. in the ballroom. For more information, contact the success center at 817-515-3043.

Oct. 4 Join student activities and Phi Theta Kappa for Student Leadership: Developing a Personal Leadership Philosophy #3 6-7 p.m. in the Galley (NSTU 1506). Students will focus on establishing a foundation for a personal leadership philosophy based on an understanding of themselves. For more information, call Tracey Peacock in student activities at 817-515-6582.

Oct. 4 NW will host Self-Love=Success: How Self-Love and Self-Esteem Lead to Self-Empowerment 12:30-1:30 p.m. in WCTS 1133. Presenter Brentom Jackson will lead a seminar about how to love oneself through good and bad times as well as techniques to help boost self-esteem. For more information, contact counseling administrative assistant Cathy Westbrook at 817-515-7980.

Oct. 4 Students are invited to the vice presidential debate watch party starting at 8 p.m. in the Walsh Library on NW Campus. Students are encouraged to attend and view the debate between the vice presidential nominees. For more information, contact library services at 817-515-7725.

Oct. 5 TR’s career services will host the Fall Career Fair 9 a.m.-noon at TRTR Main Street. Several employers will be available to speak with students about possible job and internship openings. Students can also use this as an opportunity to network. For more information, contact career services at 817-515-0870.

Oct. 5, 6 TR’s Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Using Wikipedia for Research 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6 in TREF 1302. The seminar will teach students how to take advantage of the website’s best features for writing a research paper. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-1220.

Oct. 5 NW’s health services will partner with Tarrant County Public Health to offer confidential HIV and STD testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WCTS 1151. Students can be tested for chlamydia, syphilis, hepatitis C and more. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-7672.

Oct. 5 TR’s Discovery Center will hold Time Management: Tick, Tock! 1-2 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Students will learn how to restructure their schedule for balance. Contact the center at 817-515-1039 for more information.

Oct. 5 SE health services will conduct HIV testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in ESEC 2118. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Oct. 6 Last day to drop for fall first eight-week session.

Oct. 6 South student activities will host Cookout with the Cops at 1 p.m. on the SSTU Patio. Students can meet and celebrate the TCC police, who will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4154.

Oct. 6 A Choosing Your Major workshop will be held 10-11:20 a.m. in the SE ballroom. For more information, contact the success center at 817-515-3043.