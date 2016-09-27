Hispanic Heritage •CALENDAR•

Now-Oct. 15 NW Campus’ Latino Poster Project has placed posters from students, faculty, staff and alumni around campus. The posters will highlight the meaning of being Latino. For more information, contact NW student activities at 817-515-7795.

Now-Oct. 15 Research on Hispanic scholars by NE counselors Lilian Mabry and James Varnado is displayed on monitors throughout NE Campus. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Now-Oct. 15 Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964, a poster exhibition, is on display in the SE library (ESED 1200) all day. The exhibit is administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center.

Now-Oct. 15 Flags from 22 countries are on display in various NE locations to honor those Hispanic/Latino countries. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Now-Oct. 15 NW student activities is sponsoring a Hispanic heritage writing contest. Students can submit essays, poems or skits on “What it means to be Latino.” Student activities will have rules and instructions on submitting the contest pieces. Entries are due Oct. 5. Contact student activities at 817-515-7795 for more.

Now-Oct. 15 TR student activities is hosting Voces Americanas: Latino Literature in the United States in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Students can learn about the influence Latino authors have had on American literature over the past 30 years through drama, poetry and prose. The exhibit includes images of movies stills, illustrations, authors, books and public presentations. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Now-Oct. 17 NE is hosting a photo gallery in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). Photography associate professor Patricia Richards brings photographs from Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. Visitors can see photos of some of the most beautiful, exotic places on earth. For more information, call NE student activities at 817-515-6644.

Sept. 29 Spanish assistant professor Ivan Mino will present Ecuador: Land of Contrasts 10-11:20 a.m. in the SE library (ESED 1200). Students will learn about the ecology and culture of Ecuador. For more information, contact SE student activities at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 3 South Campus will host Pintando con un Artista 3-4:30 p.m. in the SSTU Texas Room. Students are invited to stop by and learn basic painting and design skills with the direction of South fine arts adjunct instructor Martin Molina and see his work. For more information, contact South student activities at 817-515-4154.

Oct. 3 TR student activities will host El Peso Hero 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Students are encouraged to drop by and hear the tales of social justice as represented in the comic book El Peso Hero. The comic book was based on immigration, human trafficking and corruption issues encountered on both sides on the U.S./Mexican border. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Oct. 4, 11 Join NE student activities for Cine Latino. Films highlighting Hispanic success will be shown throughout the day. Cesar Chavez will be shown on the 4th in the Galley (NSTU 1506) and Bajo la Misma Luna on the 11th in College Hall (NCAB 1111). Snacks and drinks will be provided. For more details, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Oct. 5 TR student activities will host Salsa Dance Night! 5:30-7 p.m. in the TR Plaza. Students, faculty, staff and the community will be treated to a free salsa lesson taught by CaliRumba Company. Contact student development associate Axel Leos at 817-515-1908 for more information.

Oct. 5 SE student organizations will hold the Kermes fundraising event in the main commons 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Funds will be contributed to a community organization. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 5 NE Campus will hold a Community Leader Panel – Nuestros Historias 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Center Corner (NSTU 6115A). Community, civic and business leaders from Tarrant County will share their personal stories on how they achieved success in their lives. Among those scheduled to attend are the Grapevine police chief, a Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board member and the Tarrant County Clerk. Food and drinks will be provided. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Oct. 12 South Campus will host a Blue Zone cooking demonstration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the SSTU Forum Room. Students will learn how to prepare a Hispanic dish from a Blue Zone-certified chef. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Oct. 12 Homenaje a Nuestra Herencia, a SE tribute, will take place 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the ballroom. The event includes artistic presentations and refreshments. Although entry is free, activities will cost. For more information, contact student services at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 13 TR student activities will host a talk with John Hernandez noon-1 p.m. in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Hernandez, CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will speak with students about his journey and experience as a businessman and entrepreneur. For more details, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Oct. 13 South Campus will host Success of Nuestra Gente 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the SSTU Living Room. Students can hear about the success of peers, TCC faculty and community leaders. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Oct. 20 All campuses will join for Abrazando al Exito 6-8 p.m. in the Action A Suite on TR. The event is themed as “Los Caminos de Nuestros Suenos” and will include a student summit, networking sessions and guest speakers. Keynote speaker will be comedian Shayla Rivera. This will be the district’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, contact student activities on any campus: TR, 817-515-1206; SE, 817-515-3595; South, 817-515-4154; NW, 817-515-7795; NE, 817-515-6644.