NW Miss Nelson Play February 22, 2017, Gallery February 22, 2017 maniv lamichhane NW students prepare for their theater rendition of Miss Nelson is Missing! Miss Swamp, the substitute teacher played by Brigette Marquardt, pulls on character Fonzi's ear, played by Luis Salinas, during a scene. Photos by Peter Matthews/The Collegian Miss Swamp, played by Brigette Marquardt, yells at Melinda, played by Tamiri Andrews, because she wants to go by the name Mouse. Brigette Marquardt, playing Miss Swamp, scolds her students played by Katie deGroh, Tavin Bothel and Carrie Chludzunski. Brigette Marquardt pulls Katie deGroh's hair when they talk about her behavior. NW students Katie deGroh, Tamiri Andrews, Tavin Bothel and Jordan Brooks react when they hear they will not have recess. Brigette Marquardt, playing Miss Swamp, places her feet on Miss Nelson's desk as she tells the students that the class will be different then it was with Miss Nelson.