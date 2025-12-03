Trump administration tells lower class: ‘Let them eat cake’

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
TR Nursing student Synthia Mulemaryabo learns how to perform IV insertion on an arm model at a lab in TRHN on Oct. 28.
Nursing students frustrated
NE intramural sand volleyball event gave students the opportunity to challenge each other on the court. Participation for these events have decreased in recent years.
Student intramural sport attendance declines
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Trump administration tells lower class: ‘Let them eat cake’
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Faculty shouldn’t be punished for college’s contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows it’s Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Trump administration tells lower class: ‘Let them eat cake’

December 3, 2025
IZZIE WEBB

While President Donald Trump is living his Marie Antoinette fantasies, millions of people across the country are stressed about how they will make it through the holidays.  

Antoinette was rumored to have said “let them eat cake” when told the poor had no bread. While there is no proof she said that, the saying has since symbolized the insensitivity rich people in power have towards the poor.  

While Trump is drenching the Oval Office in gold, having a ballroom built in his honor and hosting elaborate parties, millions of people are struggling with food insecurity across the country he is supposed to serve.  

On Halloween, Trump threw a “Great Gatsby” themed party at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, just hours before millions of Americans lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. 

SNAP is a federal program that provides monthly benefits to low-income households to help them buy food. On Nov. 1, due to the longest government shutdown in American history that lasted 43 days, families in need were informed they would not receive their November benefits until the shutdown ended.  

While the SNAP program resumed normal procedures after the shutdown ended on Nov. 12, the delay cost many people the right of having food on the table, including many TCC students.  

Food is a human right. Trump has claimed his goal is to save money, but he has done nothing but spend Americans’ money on useless renovations instead helping feed them. 

Not only has Trump threatened the well-being of Americans, he also has done nothing but ruin the White House since he has been in office. 

He has paved over the rose garden, taken down former President Joe Biden’s portrait in the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” covered the interior of the White House in cheap looking gold decor and demolished the East Wing to build his ballroom even though he initially said the project wouldn’t “interfere with the current building” and would be “near it but not touching it.”  

Now, what do these two aspects of the White House have in common? They were both spaces that were used by past first ladies. 

The Rose Garden was created by first lady Ellen Wilson in 1913 and traditionally maintained by the first ladies. He paved it over and called it a patio. 

The East Wing had served as the first ladies’ office and staff space since 1977. He demolished it. 

Healthcare premiums will soon skyrocket due to the changes passed in Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” In this bill, credits that have kept health care premiums affordable for millions of Americans will cease to exist, forcing many to go without insurance altogether. 

Trump does not care about the people he serves. He cares more about his fancy ballroom and throwing parties than about starving children in America.  

He is a self-interest-seeking leech draining the livelihood of the American people and the history of the spaces he is renting. He does not own the White House. He is only a temporary tenant of the house that the American people own.  

As we learned in the French revolution, humans will only take so much persecution before they act. Violence is not the answer, so we must vote for those who will make choices for the majority of Americans, not the wealthy few.  

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in December 3, 2025
Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth dresses in traditional attire representing different regions of Mexico.
Parade lights up Sundance Square
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
New salary scale limits cost of living allowance
TR Nursing student Synthia Mulemaryabo learns how to perform IV insertion on an arm model at a lab in TRHN on Oct. 28.
Nursing students frustrated
NE intramural sand volleyball event gave students the opportunity to challenge each other on the court. Participation for these events have decreased in recent years.
Student intramural sport attendance declines
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
Faculty assist in scoring scholarships
SE student and President of the Gender Sexuality Alliance club Levi Fortune plays trivia with students at the transgender remembrance event on Nov. 20.
Trans Remembrance Day honors lost lives
More in Editorial
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
More in Opinion
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Vogue article creates division among women, normalizes judgment
Vogue article creates division among women, normalizes judgment
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
Veterans deserve more appreciation through non-profit programs
About the Contributor
IZZIE WEBB
IZZIE WEBB, illustrator