Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition

NW student David Lambeth rigs his sail with assistance from class kinesiology instructor Dana Latham on Marine Creek Lake. The class only takes place during fall and summer semesters.
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
A protester argues with NE students while holding up a doublesided sign outside NSCE building Oct. 7.
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
October 15, 2025
Courtesy of IMDB
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.

Even 25 years later, “Gilmore Girls” is still a call for the fall.  

The seven-year-long show paved the path for fall girls to truly get into the season.  

Being a girl in my teens, one thing I am always excited about fall is getting to rewatch “Gilmore Girls.” Even with 153 episodes, I always find a way to come back to fully watch it.  

“Gilmore Girls” is not just a show for us teenagers, it’s a personality trait for long-time fans. We bond over our obsession for the small-town life of a single mom, Lorelai, and her daughter, who she initially named Lorelai as an act of self-love and humor and later went by Rory. 

Together, Lorelai and Rory would live their lives in Stars Hollow, a small fictional town in Connecticut. 

Most of the show’s viewers watch it for the appeal of Rory’s life, a life where all the people in your town adores you, not only because you are the top student at the local school, but also because you are compassionate and chatty like your mother.  

Rory’s life, although full of joy, was also full of ups and downs which kept the show interesting. Her encounter with her potential boyfriends, being in a love triangle and a love-hate relationship with her filthy rich grandparents was a plus for the watchers.  

Carole King’s “Where You Lead” written in 1970 was used as the theme song for the show. The visuals for which brought out the autumn vibes since it had scenes of crisp brown leaves and warm cups of coffee. 

 The warm sweaters, scarves and pumpkins everywhere in the town, probably advocated to be kept by the town selectman, Taylor Doose, who always forces the townspeople to glamorize the town, were also a hint at the upcoming fall in the show. 

Viewers’ motivation to watch the seven-season show was sparked by Rory’s astounding accomplishments like being on top of her class, having perfect grades and her aspiration to become a journalist.  

Her inspiration to her accomplishments came from her hardworking single mother, her grandparents and Christian Amanpour, a TV journalist. 

She was the cute girl who filled her whole town with pride over her achievements.  

Rory was infamous for having three major love interests, Jess, being my favorite because of his love for Sylvia Plath’s books and my least favorite being Logan, the ultimate “daddy’s money” guy who was son to a very rich journalist and businessman. 

“Gilmore Girls” is also for the happiness you find in family whether it be chosen or the family you are born with. 

Luke, a local diner owner and a coffee dealer to the caffeine hungry mother-daughter duo, is the embodiment of the found family. He was like a father figure to Rory who never had her dad around, and a brief lover to Lorelai.  

The creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, emphasized the role of a mother and the heavy baggage she must lift in a family by creating characters like Lorelai, a 16-year-old pregnant runaway who worked hard for her daughter and Sookie, her best friend who raised three children while also being a full-time inn owner. 

Palladino had also managed to create a new standard for family-friendly TV through the show that implicated that it is not always a family of three that is happy. 

“If you think a kid’s got to have a mother and father, go nab yourself a husband, reel him in, pop out a few kids and have The Dick Van Dyke Show,” she said in an Entertainment Weekly article. 

And although they were faced with many challenges like not having enough money to invest in a business and being in debt, in the end, Sookie and Lorelai together created a beautiful inn called The Dragonfly, with a little help from Luke. 

The show that showcased fall also emphasized familial relationships, friendships and romantic relationships that tied everything together and is the reason this show is still a classic for the fall 25 years later.

IZZIE WEBB
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
