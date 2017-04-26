Viewpoint- New Corvette provides change for future concepts

By Jason Middlebrooks/ south news editor

Earlier this year, spy shots of a mid-engine sports car developed by General Motors began to surface. That car has been confirmed as the next-generation Chevrolet Corvette.

It seems Chevrolet has been in a holding pattern when it comes to the overall design of the Corvette since the late 1990s. Although the front and rear fascia of the vehicles are slightly different, the Corvette has looked virtually the same for the past three generations. When Chevrolet re-introduced the Corvette Stingray in 2013, it was a cool design, but it was merely another facelift.

The next-generation mid-engine Corvette could provide a new platform for Chevrolet to work with for years to come. The pre-production photos that have been released show a vehicle that shares a strong resemblance to the Lotus Elise, a lower hood line with a longer rear deck. Despite the similarities between the two roadsters, the next-generation Corvette still retains its traditional American design language.

Like the 2018 Mustang, the mid-engine Corvette has received some negative reactions. Some consumers are saying the Corvette is becoming “too European” or “mainstream” with the likes of Lamborghini or Porsche. Much like the Mustang being the common man’s Corvette, the Corvette is the common man’s European sports car.

If Chevrolet could build an affordable, traditional European sports car that could provide equal weight distribution throughout the vehicle’s frame, it should.

The initial design of the Corvette was not supposed to be a front-engine layout. The engineers of the vehicle wanted a mid-engine layout, but it would have pushed the vehicle out of its targeted price range. The front-engine layout was a much cheaper option.

Consumers should calm down and appreciate what Chevrolet is doing with the Corvette. The automaker is finally making a much-needed change to the sports car for the betterment of the vehicle’s future. After all, with the Ford GT making its return, Chevrolet had to answer with something to compete with it.