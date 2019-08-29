War for best chicken sandwich sets social media ablaze

By Gunner Young/campus editor

Pick a side.

The biggest Twitter feud of 2019 so far is what social media users are calling “The Chicken Sandwich Wars” has stirred the internet into a frenzy.

It all started when popular fast food franchise Popeyes’ Chicken promoted their new menu item via Twitter. The tweet consisted of a picture of their new sandwich as well as a list of the ingredients.

Chick-fil-A, a restaurant known primarily for their chicken sandwiches, posted a subtle jab at Popeyes with a post calling the Chick-fil-A sandwich “the original.”

Popeyes’ Twitter saw that as an indication that Chick-fil-a was worried about the new player in the chicken sandwich game and slapped back asking Chick-fil-A “y’all good?”

The tweet gained massive popularity and has since gained thousands of retweets and favorites.

Not only that, but multiple Popeyes’ locations actually ran out of their new sandwich due to the surge in attention on social media.

Wendy’s, another fast food restaurant, joined the battle claiming that everyone was fighting over “the second best chicken sandwich:” implying that theirs was indeed the best.

According to NW student Gaby Majai, Popeyes’ is lacking in flavor and doesn’t give the same punch as Chick-Fil-A.

“It’s the flavor of Chick-Fil-A that I like, and I’ve never liked Popeyes,” Majai said. “Chick-fil-A sandwiches are much better.”

The general consensus among students was that Chick-fil-A had better quality of chicken, and that the Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is all hype.

The conflict has caused online debates about which sandwich is truly the best, and ultimately who will win the great sandwich war of 2019.