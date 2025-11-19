Scholarship, grant supports aviation program

Aviation mechanics and techs are in high demand in Fort Worth’s growing aviation industry, and TCC’s aviation program is in the spotlight.

“We want to be the No. 1 provider. We’ve got a strong reputation of over 40 years. I think we do it the best,” said Michael Esquivel, the NW dean of business and industry.

The aviation maintenance technology program recently received $25,000 in partner scholarship funds from the Embraer Foundation, as well as a $250,000 grant from the GE Aerospace Foundation.

According to Esquivel, a majority of the funds will go to student testing fees. The typical testing cost for a student in the program is $1,500. From the Embraer fund, 15 student tests will be funded, as well as 50 through the GE fund.

Esquivel explained that the impact of the funding will allow students to accelerate their learning path without having to take time away to earn enough money to afford testing.

“A lot of them, if they don’t have the money, tend to go to work,” he said. “They might not be working with an aircraft, airframe or pilot licensure, and then some don’t come back for many years later.”

While attending a recent job fair on the aviation campus, Esquivel said he saw a former student of the program. The student was hired at the local Embraer facility and was promoted to team lead.

“Now he’s helping hire the next generation, not too many years apart from him,” he said. “It was kind of neat to see him.”

He said he was glad to see the aviation industries participate at the fair but was even happier to know that the student has the opportunity to foster a close relationship with Embraer.

“It’s a really good feeling to see that we’re contributing to the industry,” he said.

NW Campus President Zarina Blankenbaker explained in a press release that the college is committed to ensuring graduates are workforce ready.

“That is why this $25,000 gift from Embraer is so meaningful. It is more than a financial contribution — it is an investment in human potential and in an industry that connects the world,” she said.

In the same press release, Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said that the success of the program shows the ambition of the college.

“This partnership with Embraer and the Embraer Foundation reflects a shared commitment to workforce readiness and innovation in aviation education. We’re proud to support Embraer’s growth and strengthen the region’s aviation workforce,” she said.

The location of NW’s aviation program is part of what gives the students a unique experience in the industry. The Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation is surrounded by industry partners.

With an Embraer maintenance, repair and overhaul facility scheduled to be completed by late 2026 at the Alliance Airport, the company plans to employ 500 mechanics and is in the process of recruiting TCC students, according to the release.

Any student can start their journey with no aviation knowledge, Esquivel said, and can end up ensuring a lifelong career.

“Our faculty –– they’ll train you to become a mechanic in two years, and you can earn probably $35 an hour starting off,” he said.

Along with Embraer, other Fort Worth locations for Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, MTU Maintenance and Aspire MRO are located close enough to the campus that offer job opportunities across the field. Esquivel explains that they all need experienced mechanics.

“It’s just such a demand with aviation right now in the news, so we’re looking at other types of ways to service the aviation industry,” he said.