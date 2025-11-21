Serving the Tarrant County College District

Shelley Pearson
Pearson speaks out against termination
Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Breaking: Provost no longer with college
TCC has put the historic Fort Worth Power & Light Company plant, also known as the TXU Power Plant, up for sale.
College puts TXU power plant up for sale
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."
Comedic production comes to SE Campus
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
Faculty shouldn’t be punished for college’s contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Vogue article creates division among women, normalizes judgment
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it’s Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Comedic production comes to SE Campus

AVA REED, campus editor
November 19, 2025
DIEGO SANTOS
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."

The SE Campus theater department is putting on a production of the 1960s-themed play “Boeing-Boeing,” written by Marc Camoletti.  

The comedy premieres Nov. 19-21 at the C.A. Roberson Theater.     

“Boeing-Boeing” features a Parisian man named Bernard, played by SE student Liam Alejandre, who said his character is both comedic and deceiving, especially to the women in his life.  

Alejandre said he is excited for the role because it gives him a chance to express himself without being too serious. He is looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the plot.  

“Since it’s a comedy, you get to make people laugh,” he said. “I think it allows others to express themselves creatively.” 

Bernard is engaged to three different women from around the world, who all happen to be flight attendants. The women are unaware that the others exist.  

His fiancées consist of an Italian woman, a German woman and an American woman.  

On an unfortunate day for Bernard, all three women happen to be visiting Bernard and insist on staying with him at his apartment. The plot follows Bernard, his maid and his friend trying to figure out how to hide the women from one another.  

SE student Tamia Tubbs, who plays the German fiancé Gretchen, said the role she plays is different from how she acts in real life, which makes acting it out exciting for her.  

Tubbs said the cast of “Boeing-Boeing” has been rehearsing since early October. 

DIEGO SANTOS

The production is directed by SE drama instructor Arturo Garcia who said one of the reasons the play was chosen was its comedic tone. When casting the productions, he said the theater department tries to cast from the practicum class on SE. 

“We have more females than we do males and so we were trying to find a more comedy, a more heavier female show and so this was one of the picks,” Garcia said. “We just thought that the funniness, the franticness would kind of play well.” 

Tickets to the production are “pay what you can,” meaning each ticket is technically free unless an audience member would like to donate money for the ticket which goes to supporting the theater department. 

“We want our guests to feel free to come to our shows without worrying,” Garcia said. “If they pay zero, that’s what they pay.” 

He also said the money the box office receives from the optional donations goes right back to the department, specifically toward scholarships for students as well.  

“We want it to be accessible to everybody,” Garcia said.  

The cast and director encouraged students, faculty and the community to come out and watch their show without having to worry about paying for a ticket. 

“I think it’ll attract people,” said SE student Abby Ahmed, who plays the Italian fiancée, Gabriella. “Whenever people hear a price tag on something, they’re a little turned off. This is a way to bring in people while also still being open to money donations.” 

Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
TCC has put the historic Fort Worth Power & Light Company plant, also known as the TXU Power Plant, up for sale.
AVA REED
AVA REED, campus editor
DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photo editor