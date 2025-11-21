Comedic production comes to SE Campus

The SE Campus theater department is putting on a production of the 1960s-themed play “Boeing-Boeing,” written by Marc Camoletti.

The comedy premieres Nov. 19-21 at the C.A. Roberson Theater.

“Boeing-Boeing” features a Parisian man named Bernard, played by SE student Liam Alejandre, who said his character is both comedic and deceiving, especially to the women in his life.

Alejandre said he is excited for the role because it gives him a chance to express himself without being too serious. He is looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the plot.

“Since it’s a comedy, you get to make people laugh,” he said. “I think it allows others to express themselves creatively.”

Bernard is engaged to three different women from around the world, who all happen to be flight attendants. The women are unaware that the others exist.

His fiancées consist of an Italian woman, a German woman and an American woman.

On an unfortunate day for Bernard, all three women happen to be visiting Bernard and insist on staying with him at his apartment. The plot follows Bernard, his maid and his friend trying to figure out how to hide the women from one another.

SE student Tamia Tubbs, who plays the German fiancé Gretchen, said the role she plays is different from how she acts in real life, which makes acting it out exciting for her.

Tubbs said the cast of “Boeing-Boeing” has been rehearsing since early October.

The production is directed by SE drama instructor Arturo Garcia who said one of the reasons the play was chosen was its comedic tone. When casting the productions, he said the theater department tries to cast from the practicum class on SE.

“We have more females than we do males and so we were trying to find a more comedy, a more heavier female show and so this was one of the picks,” Garcia said. “We just thought that the funniness, the franticness would kind of play well.”

Tickets to the production are “pay what you can,” meaning each ticket is technically free unless an audience member would like to donate money for the ticket which goes to supporting the theater department.

“We want our guests to feel free to come to our shows without worrying,” Garcia said. “If they pay zero, that’s what they pay.”

He also said the money the box office receives from the optional donations goes right back to the department, specifically toward scholarships for students as well.

“We want it to be accessible to everybody,” Garcia said.

The cast and director encouraged students, faculty and the community to come out and watch their show without having to worry about paying for a ticket.

“I think it’ll attract people,” said SE student Abby Ahmed, who plays the Italian fiancée, Gabriella. “Whenever people hear a price tag on something, they’re a little turned off. This is a way to bring in people while also still being open to money donations.”