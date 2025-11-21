Breaking: Provost no longer with college

Collegian archive photo Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.

Shelly Pearson is no longer serving as vice chancellor and provost, said Vice Chancellor for Communications Reginald Gates.

“She’s no longer with the college,” said Gates.

He said no interim has been appointed and he is unaware of a potential timeline for when it may happen.

“We’re all coalescing to make sure that the work continues in that area,” Gates said. “As a cabinet, we’re all making sure that happens.”

Pearson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The change comes after the college admitted to giving incorrect contractual information to Connect Campus faculty regarding their teaching requirement for the Summer 1 semester.

In October 2024 Pearson informed the Connect Campus President of Academic Affairs Zena Jackson that full-time faculty would only need to teach one class when it was supposed to be two, in an email given to The Collegian by a faculty member asking for anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The error caused those who were misinformed to be paid for work they didn’t complete, and the college is requiring them to pay back those portions of their salary.

Pearson began working as the Connect Campus Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2021 and was hired as provost in June of 2023.