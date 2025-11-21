Breaking: Provost no longer with college

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Shelley Pearson
Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."
Comedic production comes to SE Campus
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
November 20, 2025
Collegian archive photo
Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.

Shelly Pearson is no longer serving as vice chancellor and provost, said Vice Chancellor for Communications Reginald Gates.

“She’s no longer with the college,” said Gates. 

He said no interim has been appointed and he is unaware of a potential timeline for when it may happen.

“We’re all coalescing to make sure that the work continues in that area,” Gates said. “As a cabinet, we’re all making sure that happens.”

Pearson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The change comes after the college admitted to giving incorrect contractual information to Connect Campus faculty regarding their teaching requirement for the Summer 1 semester. 

In October 2024 Pearson informed the Connect Campus President of Academic Affairs Zena Jackson that full-time faculty would only need to teach one class when it was supposed to be two, in an email given to The Collegian by a faculty member asking for anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The error caused those who were misinformed to be paid for work they didn’t complete, and the college is requiring them to pay back those portions of their salary. 

Pearson began working as the Connect Campus Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2021 and was hired as provost in June of 2023.

ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief