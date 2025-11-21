Serving the Tarrant County College District

Shelley Pearson
Pearson speaks out against termination
Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Breaking: Provost no longer with college
TCC has put the historic Fort Worth Power & Light Company plant, also known as the TXU Power Plant, up for sale.
College puts TXU power plant up for sale
Some faculty forced to repay part of salary
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."
Comedic production comes to SE Campus
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
‘Smiling Friends’ keeps us grinning in new season
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Vogue article creates division among women, normalizes judgment
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Pearson speaks out against termination

ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
November 21, 2025
Shelley Pearson
Shelley Pearson

Shelley Pearson, former vice chancellor and provost, is speaking out against her termination from the college based on an external review.

The firing came after the administration admitted giving incorrect contractual information to Connect Campus faculty regarding their teaching requirement for the 2025 Summer 1 semester, leading to what they say is overcompensation.

“I respectfully disagree with the findings of the external review of the TCC Connect workload issue,” Pearson said. “My decision in question was made in good faith and as part of an ongoing effort to correct longstanding workload inconsistencies that existed well before my tenure.”

Connect Vice President of Academic Affairs Zena Jackson was placed on administrative leave, according to an email from interim Connect President Kelly Willing sent to Connect faculty on Nov. 21.

In October 2024 Pearson informed Jackson that the full-time workload for the summer would be a minimum of one course, according to an email given to The Collegian by a faculty member who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. The college has asserted it was supposed to be two classes.

Jackson then forwarded the incorrect teaching requirement to Connect faculty. The error was discovered over the summer. 

“My office had been working closely with Human Resources and the campuses for months to resolve complex faculty contract issues that did not align with existing policy,” Pearson said.

Pearson started as Connect vice president for academic affairs in 2021 before being hired as provost in 2023. She said throughout her time at TCC her office was consistently acknowledged for improving systems.

“The reforms I implemented, including centralized contracting, saved the college nearly $2 million in excess stipends in the past year alone,” Pearson said.

Vice Chancellor for Communications Reginald Gates confirmed she is no longer with the college but wouldn’t comment further citing it was a personnel issue. 

He said no interim has been appointed in her place. Connect Vice President of Student Affairs Deshonta Holmes will serve in Jackson’s place as interim according to Willing’s email.

Pearson has served in higher education leadership for over 20 years and said she has never been accused of misconduct or knowingly violating policy. Pearson said she always acted with integrity and commitment to students, the college and the community.

“The college has isolated a single decision without considering years of inherited structural problems, unclear policies and widespread stipend practices,” Pearson said. “While I disagree with the college’s decision, I remain proud of the work accomplished during my tenure.”

 

