Pearson speaks out against termination

Shelley Pearson

Shelley Pearson, former vice chancellor and provost, is speaking out against her termination from the college based on an external review.

The firing came after the administration admitted giving incorrect contractual information to Connect Campus faculty regarding their teaching requirement for the 2025 Summer 1 semester, leading to what they say is overcompensation.

“I respectfully disagree with the findings of the external review of the TCC Connect workload issue,” Pearson said. “My decision in question was made in good faith and as part of an ongoing effort to correct longstanding workload inconsistencies that existed well before my tenure.”

Connect Vice President of Academic Affairs Zena Jackson was placed on administrative leave, according to an email from interim Connect President Kelly Willing sent to Connect faculty on Nov. 21.

In October 2024 Pearson informed Jackson that the full-time workload for the summer would be a minimum of one course, according to an email given to The Collegian by a faculty member who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. The college has asserted it was supposed to be two classes.

Jackson then forwarded the incorrect teaching requirement to Connect faculty. The error was discovered over the summer.

“My office had been working closely with Human Resources and the campuses for months to resolve complex faculty contract issues that did not align with existing policy,” Pearson said.

Pearson started as Connect vice president for academic affairs in 2021 before being hired as provost in 2023. She said throughout her time at TCC her office was consistently acknowledged for improving systems.

“The reforms I implemented, including centralized contracting, saved the college nearly $2 million in excess stipends in the past year alone,” Pearson said.

Vice Chancellor for Communications Reginald Gates confirmed she is no longer with the college but wouldn’t comment further citing it was a personnel issue.

He said no interim has been appointed in her place. Connect Vice President of Student Affairs Deshonta Holmes will serve in Jackson’s place as interim according to Willing’s email.

Pearson has served in higher education leadership for over 20 years and said she has never been accused of misconduct or knowingly violating policy. Pearson said she always acted with integrity and commitment to students, the college and the community.

“The college has isolated a single decision without considering years of inherited structural problems, unclear policies and widespread stipend practices,” Pearson said. “While I disagree with the college’s decision, I remain proud of the work accomplished during my tenure.”