As a Texan, I’ve hated on the State Fair for years. My mind has changed

I would like to sincerely apologize to Big Tex.

As a born-and-raised Texan, I have slandered the state fair for over 20 years. And last year was the first time I had ever actually gone.

I have told people not to go because it’s too expensive, inconsiderate of animals and dangerous.

But now I can happily say I would like to go more often. There’s something so exhilarating about walking around in my cowboy boots watching people of all backgrounds enjoying the same food, music and Texan culture.

Growing up, my parents always told me there were shootings every year at the fair, and I believed them. This was especially true after the shooting in 2023 when one of my best friends was present at the time of the attack.

But upon doing my own research, as in a simple Google search, I found that there has only been the one shooting. And to the state fair’s credit, guns were then banned completely.

My parents have always steered me away from South Dallas due to the “crime.” In truth, their biggest fear of the Fair Park area is that it is in a predominately Black area. So, when putting two and two together, I realized a lot of my fear of the fair was truly internalized racism.

I’ve put that mindset behind me, and that made my most recent visit to the fair enjoyable even with the cloudy and rainy weather.

While much of my hate for the fair has been out of fear, my other criticisms still hold true.

One complaint I have is how expensive the fair is. Adding the cost of gas to get there along with parking, admission and any food or drink one may want, the bill can quickly get to over $100.

This year I made going to the fair less about spending money and more about how to spend the least and still feel like I had a true fair experience. I do this by seeking out freebies from all types of vendors across the park.

The automobile building offers an escape from the heat with displays of the latest car models from companies like Chevrolet and Ford. My favorite thing to do with my boyfriend is to sit in the front seats of all the vehicles and imagine what our life would be like.

My second complaint that still stands true is the treatment of some of the animals. Last year when I went there was a petting zoo of exotic animals like a mini bison, alpacas and a few others. I ended up feeling sad and disgusted by the way these animals were treated.

They were in an arena with little sunlight or air flow, and it was so hot I was sweating in shorts and a T-shirt from just walking around.

I couldn’t help but put myself in their shoes of being under a thick coat of fur and being watched all day long. Some animals were suffering with diarrhea. I noticed others had a cough, and I’m sure the dust that was kicked up by each visitor didn’t help.

Another instance that I ran into both this year and last is the big hog on display.

I might just be sensitive or an empath, but something about seeing a pig in a pen forced to lie down and have people ogle it and take pictures because of his weight makes me tear up a bit.

Boris, the more than 1000-pound hog, can do nothing but lie in an enclosed space less than the size of a SUV and watch as people point and laugh at him.

It saddens me to see him do nothing but stare back. I also can’t help but judge those who look at him and express any other emotion than sadness.

Pigs are intelligent and have emotions too.

Setting the animal cruelty aside, I think the Texas State Fair offers a lot of good.

Throughout the 24-day event, the fair raises money to offer community support, educational scholarships, agricultural promotion and the preservation of Fair Park.

The State Fair of Texas has its flaws, but it’s impossible to deny how it brings together people across all backgrounds, cultures and ages.