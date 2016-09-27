Deadline approaches for voter registration

By Hannah Lathen

Students who are new to voting need to hurry if they want to be registered in time to vote this November. The deadline to register to vote in this year’s elections is Oct. 11.

TR Campus will allow students to register 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3-4 in the hallway outside the Riverfront Café on Main Street.

SE Campus will allow students to register during daytime hours Sept. 28-30 in the Main Commons.

Students can fill out a form to register or have the form mailed to them online at VoteTexas.gov. This site also allows students to see if they are already registered. Students can also fill out a voter registration form at their county voter registrar’s office or in post offices or libraries. South student Ariana Rivera says students should make it to the polls and exercise their right to vote.

“It is a right that we have, and I feel like we should take advantage of it,” she said. “Instead of just leaving it to nothing, we should use our voice since we have that right.”

South student Sarah Isaacs is already registered and says if everyone went out and voted, it would make a big difference in the outcome of the election.

“I would definitely encourage people to vote because your vote does matter,” she said. “If you get 100 percent of people voting, then there really does become popular sovereignty.”

To register, students must be at least 18 years old on Election Day, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the form was submitted, not serving a sentence for a felony conviction and not judged incompetent by a court.

Election day is Nov. 8.