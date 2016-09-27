TCC recognizes adjunct, donor for contributions News, September 28, 2016 September 27, 2016September 27, 2016 maniv lamichhane The waterfall outside TR’s main entrance was named after Saxe to commemorate his contributions to TCC. UT-Arlington political science professor and SE adjunct Allan Saxe addresses a crowd on TR Campus Sept. 21. Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, Saxe and TCC Foundation board chairman Randall Canedy stand outside in front of the waterfall. Saxe has worked as an adjunct on SE since 2004. Photos by Kaylee Jensen/The Collegian Sharing Email this article Print this article Tags featured