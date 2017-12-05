By Dylan Bradley/campus editor

$300,000 structure will ensure horticulture program can keep up with growth

The construction of a new greenhouse on NW Campus was approved by the board of trustees during the Nov. 14 meeting.

The contract approved with Chambers Engineering to construct the greenhouse cost just under $300,000, according to a board memo. The new building is replacing a greenhouse that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the memo.

The greenhouse will be much larger than the old one and will help the horticulture program keep up with growing enrollment, program coordinator David Bulpitt said.

“We had more graduates last year than any time in the last seven years,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keep the momentum.”

NW student Arden Maynard is in her first year with the horticulture program.

“I’m really excited to see the advances in the new one,” she said.

The greenhouse could have environmental control technology that will allow him to monitor and change the greenhouse conditions from his smartphone, Bulpitt said.

The new greenhouse will be made of glass, Bulpitt said, which should be pleasing to the eye.

NW student Judy Hill said while the new greenhouse is going to enhance the entire campus, a polyfiber construction material is better suited to keep up with industry standards and the North Texas environment.

“Glass would be OK if [the greenhouses] weren’t in Texas because they hold so much heat,” Hill said. “We have hailstorms, and it could get damaged.”

Storm curtains will be installed on the new structure to counteract the increased heat absorption glass has over a polyfiber material and protect from hail damage, Bulpitt said.

It’s estimated construction will take six to seven months, depending on the academic calendar, according to the memo to the board.