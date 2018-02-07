Campus police offer helpful tips for students

By Alisha Thompson/reporter

New semesters bring in new students, which give TCC police a chance to refresh everyone’s memory about rules and safety on campus.

Campus and district-level police offer several rules and reminders for all students. Parking and driving rules in all lots is one of them.

Those attending classes at TR Campus or TR East must display a parking permit.

“Handicap placards and student parking must be displayed together inside the vehicle, hanging on the rearview mirror,” Lt. Toni Owens said as a reminder to those using handicap parking.

Campus parking lines are color-coded with white-striped lines for students, yellow for faculty and blue for visitors. If parked in the wrong space, a citation could be issued.

Double, pull-through or back-in parking is prohibited at several locations, Owens said.

“SE, TR and TRE are the only campuses that allow backed-in parking,” she said.

Violations will result in citations.

Owens said students can appeal a citation by filling out a form, which can be picked up at the police or business services offices.

As for keeping a car secure, South Campus Lt. Darren Clark said people should be proactive in protecting the items inside.

“Lock your car and keep track of your belongings. We frequently take reports from students who have had property stolen from them or was misplaced,” Clark said. “Being responsible with your belongings helps keep them your belongings.”

Students are also encouraged to call campus police immediately if a car accident occurs on campus, he said.

If a problem arises that needs police intervention, anyone can call or use the Code Blue phones located in every parking lot.

Officers can also help with more basic needs.

“Vehicle assists, which include jumpstarts and car unlocks, are our most commonly responded to call,” SE Campus Lt. Greg Bowen said.

Many times, students are unaware vehicle assist services are provided free of charge, he said.

“I would use these services and believe it would be useful, helpful and would save time,” South student Brandon Dubon said. “I left my keys in the car one time. I would have called them to assist me if I had known.”

Bowen encouraged people to go to their cars with friends to avoid the risk of trouble. When in need of an escort, students should call police and request one.

At night, Owens said it’s best to be sharp.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” she said. “Have your keys out and ready when approaching your vehicle.”

All campuses have a Crime Victim’s Assistance Program, which “helps kidnapping and sexual assault victims find out how to get protective orders, crime victim compensation and assisting their families coping with it,” South program assistant coordinator Angel Carr said.

The program participates in health, awareness and wellness fairs, provides education on sexual abuse, human trafficking and sex trafficking.

In November, the program provides a full Thanksgiving dinner for multiple families in need.

“We can’t wait to see the joy on their faces and their spirits lifted,” Carr said.

Campus police are there to help and put safety as their top priority, Clark said.

“We are part of the campus community and are serious about our mission to help students,” he said. “We look forward to serving the students and making their endeavors at TCC safe and enjoyable.”