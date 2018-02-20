By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief



The TCC community will bring Black History Month to a close by coming together for Celebrating Strides Feb. 27 on TR Campus.

TCC’s districtwide celebration and recognition of African-American heritage rotates to a different campus every year. This year, TR will highlight students, said student development services director Carter Bedford.

“The entire focus is on our students and showcasing them,” Bedford said.

This year’s theme is “Reflect on the Past, Engage the Present, Inspire the Future” and will feature presentations from over 30 students across the district, he said.

These students contributed to questions that will be presented during the event covering different areas of the theme and gauging their thoughts on important issues, Bedford said.

“If you are interested in hearing from our students on a number of issues, this is the place to be,” he said. “Also, if you have some thoughts and opinions you feel need to be heard, this is the place to be.”

The event will also feature interactive aspects for attendees, such as a live DJ, jazz music, a performance group from the Arlington Independent School District and surprise guests, he said.

In past years, special guests have included former New York Giants linebacker Keith Davis and Herman Boone, the coach Denzel Washington portrayed in Disney’s Remember the Titans.

Dinner will be catered by Buttons Restaurant in Fort Worth.

While not mandatory, Bedford strongly encourages people to RSVP in advance by going to https://www.cvent.com/d8tqw02/3B. There is no dress code for the evening, he said.

Celebrating Strides will begin at 5 p.m. in the Action Suites located on TRTR’s fourth floor.