This schedule is for all campuses.

NOTE: If you have a conflict in this schedule, contact your instructors to make alternate plans. All classes will meet during the final period listed below for a final assessment activity. Final sessions will be a maximum of 150 minutes unless the Instructor’s Class Requirements (ICR) states otherwise. You will take your finals in the rooms where your classes regularly meet.

THURSDAY, Dec. 6

6:30-9 a.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.-noon – All TTH classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-3 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-6 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

6:30-9 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 30, SATURDAY, Dec. 1 and SUNDAY, Dec. 2

All Friday-only, Saturday-only and Sunday-only classes meet at regular class times and locations on the last day of the term with the final assessment of 150 minutes administered during that time frame.

MONDAY, Dec. 10

6:30-9 a.m. – All MW classes that begin at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.-noon – All MW classes that begin at 9:30 a.m.

12:30-3 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 12:30 p.m.

3:30-6 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 3:30 p.m.

6:30-9 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Dec. 11

8-10:30 a.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

|11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

2-4:30 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

8-10:30 p.m. – All TTH classes that begin at 7:30 and 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12

8-10:30 a.m. – All MW classes that begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 10:30 and 11 a.m.

2-4:30 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

8-10:30 p.m. – All MW classes that begin at 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Eight-week sections Second Eight-weeks

Classes meet the first meeting of the last week with the 150-minute final during the last class meeting.