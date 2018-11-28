Holiday happenings to deck your halls

Holiday happenings around the DFW area
11/22-12/30 Prairie Lights Grand Prairie 972-237-4569 prairielights.org
11/23-12/16 Christmas at the DSO Dallas 214-849-4376 mydso.com
11/23-12/23 Texas Christkindl Market Arlington txchristkindlmarket.com
11/23-12/23 Christmas at the Anatole Dallas 214-748-1200 hiltonanatolehotel.com
11/23-12/24 The Nutcracker Dallas and Fort Worth 877-828-9200 tickets.texasballettheater.org
11/23-12/29 The 12 Days of Christmas Dallas 214-515-6615 dallasarboretum.org
11/21-12/31 Holiday in the Park Arlington 817-640-8900 sixflags.com/overtexas
11/23-12/31 Christmas in the Square Frisco friscosquare.com/cits
11/23-1/1 ICE! Grapevine 817-778-1000 christmasatgaylordtexas.com
11/23-1/6 20th Annual Trains at NorthPark Dallas 214-631-7354 thetrainsatnorthpark.com
11/23-1/14 Panther Island Ice Fort Worth 682-704-7711 pantherislandice.com
11/29-12/30 Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth 800-274-6344 tmsgiftoflights.com
11/29-12/31 Christmas on the Square Garland christmasonthesquare.com
11/30 Denton Holiday Lighting Festival Denton dentonholidaylighting.com
12/1 Tree Lighting Ceremony Farmers Branch 972-919-1433 discoverfarmersbranch.com
12/1 Twinkle Light Boat Parade Grapevine grapevinetexasusa.com
12/1 Richardson 46th Annual Christmas Parade Richardson 972-744-4300 cor.net/departments/parks-recreation
12/2 Hanukkah Hoopla Dallas 214-739-2737 jccdallas.org/hanukkah-hoopla
12/6 Parade of Lights Grapevine grapevinetexasusa.com
12/7 The Santa Scurry 5K Keller tri-now.com
12/8 Santa on the Square Carrollton cityofcarrollton.com
12/8-9-16 The Gift of Christmas Plano 888-424-3977 prestonwoodgoc.org