Student academic award winners announced

Student Academic Awards
CONNECT AWARDS
The following students were recently inducted into Beta Chi Zeta:
- Blessing Adefalujo
- Brenda Aguirre
- Ryan Almusawi
- Zachary Bond
- Kenya Bray
- Abigail Burch
- Loveline Chapalem
- Amanda Davis
- Stevanna Denning
- James Dorgan
- Nicole Gonzalez
- Michael Kiley
- Seonyoung Kim
- Ian Korpi
- Johnna Kunkel
- Karen Liddell
- Jayme Martinez
- Amber McNelly
- Kelsey Morris
- Jacob Newman
- Gloria Obregon
- Maria Quiroz
- Sadie Roesewald
- Meaghan Russen
- Katherine Sharpe
- Remy Smith
- Stephanie Smith
- Benjamin Solomon
- Jose Tabares
- James Ukpong
- Taveon Williams Washington
- Collin Williams
- Kimberly Williams
NE CAMPUS AWARDS
All-Texas Community College Academic Team
• David Lokwa
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Awards
• Hetal Patel
• Taylor Kenda
The Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship
• Shaw Hu, semifinalist
• Taylor Kenda, semifinalist
Outstanding Student Organization of the Year
Phi Theta Kappa
• RA Nowlin, President
• Janjura Williams-Robins, Lead Advisor
Outstanding Organization Leader of the Year
• Cristina Rivera, President of Organization of Latin American Studies (OLAS)
Communications, Arts, and Entertainment Division
• Division Award: Yvette James
Department Awards:
• Communication Arts – Sisi Kang, Laura Huseby
• English – Andrew McCollum, Gilmore Aarestad, Diana Hadad, Shaw Hu, Alyssa Meekins
• Fine Arts – Benjamin Cusack
• Music/Journalism/Graphic Arts – Chelsea Ragland, Fernando Marrufo
• Speech – Yvette James
• World Languages – Maria Adams
Mathematics and Sciences Division
• Division Award: David Foust
Department Awards:
• Biology – Khanh Tran, Xianying Liu, Shaw Hu
• Mathematics – David Foust, Sisi Kang, Hetal Patel, Brittany White
• Physical Science – David Foust, Juan Pablo Esparza, Maria Adams
• Kinesiology – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Maria Adams
Social and Human Sciences Division
• Division Award: Hetal Patel
Department Awards:
• Education and Child Development – Valerie Reed
• Government and Paralegal Studies – Gilmore Aarestad, Melanie Brauer, Channing Lester
• History and Philosophy – Maria Adams, Diana Hadad, Hetal Patel
• Psychology, Sociology, and Mental Health – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Channing Lester
Technology, Health, and Business Division
• Division Award: Sisi Kang
Department Awards:
• Business – Hetal Patel, Maria Adams, Gilmore Aarestad
• Computer Science – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Maria Adams
Student Leadership Recognition
• American Medical Student Association – Khan Tran
• Biology Club – Monica Miles
• Community College Christians – Dylan Patterson
• Dance Club – Krista Carson
• Delta Psi Omega (Drama Club) – Bianca Vaituulala
• Digital Media Arts Club – Joseph Tesoro
• French Club – Patty Carlon
• OLAS – Lesly Camero
• Psi Beta – Alice Muhindura
• PTK – RA Nowlin
New Student Orientation Peer Leaders
• D’Ante Al-Neser
• Mindy Bounheuangvilay
• Brock Crymes
• Melody Hudson
• Sisi Kang
• Shelby King
• Chad Lancon
• Mena Masry
• James McBride
• Kristen McGuffin
• Karla Orozco
• Macy Smith
• Hannah Tredway
NW CAMPUS AWARDS
Outstanding Achievement Awards
• Aviation and Professional Pilot – Myron Baker, Derek Ericksen
• Behavioral Sciences – Brianna Estes, Yasmin Ibarra
• Biology – Rachael Miller, Regina McCracken
• Business & Management – Christopher Battle Sr.
• Chemistry, Geology & Physics – Taylor Kenda, Smriti Singh, Tuan Vo
• Communications – Alex Schneider, Matthew Melia, Ons Daher, Cameron Cardozo
• Computer Science – Steve Nzogoung Keambou, Jerry Flores
• Criminal Justice – Alexis Soriano, Amber Chadwick
• Economics – Jennifer Sanchez, Anna Melaun
• English – Shlom Kibisu, Paul Neese
• Fire Technology & Homeland Security – Aaron Smith
• Geography & History – Alisia Martinez, Alma Torres
• Government – Radhika Khatiwada, Jevon Dotson
• Horticulture – Marlee Rohrig, Rogelio Orocio
• Kinesiology – Lauren Gent, John Godino
• Logistics – Melinda Peters, Rayna Wynne
• Mathematics – Allison Landers, Arte Limani
• Occupational Safety & Environmental Technology – Yuri Edwards
• Student Activities – Julia Antio
• Visual & Performing Arts – Mariangelis Pagan
SGA Leadership Awards
• Nicholas Copeland – President, Fall 2018
• Elizabeth Everett – Vice President, Fall 2018, President, Spring 2019
• Julia Antio – Secretary, Fall 2018, Vice President, Spring 2019
• Kelcee Tarrence – Treasurer, Fall 2018, Senate Chair, Spring 2019
• Yaruby Castro – Historian, Fall 2018, Parliamentarian, Spring 2019
• Hannah Patricia Sapnu – Historian, Spring 2019
• Jordyn Alexander – Senate Chair, Fall 2018
• Joline Sikora – Academic Affairs
• Stephen Copeland – Community Education & Engagement
• Regina McCracken – Student Development Services
Pre-Law Awards
• Mikayla Ybarra
• Enrique Molina
• Carolyn Borjak
• Samy Segovia
• Nadia Martinez
• Brooke Ingram
• Roderick Alalay
Campus and Community Award – Nominees
• Christian Student Ministries
• Criminal Justice Club
• Kinesiology Club
SE CAMPUS AWARDS
• Community Ed. and Engagement Student Leadership – Penny Harlan, William T. Black
• Community Ed. and Engagement Spirit Award – Alondra Tostado
• Arlington Collegiate High School Student of the Year – Lizeth Ramirez-Martinez
• Mansfield Collegiate High School Student of the Year – Ann Dinh
• Accounting – Rubby Villegas
• Economics – Kathryn Rehnquist
• Management – Hannah Longway
• Culinary Arts – Twana Thomas
• Dietetics – Kristin Oberg
• Hospitality – LaShonda Brooks Deary
• Cybersecurity – Stephen Prewitt
• Network Support AAS – Kenede Duong
• Programming – David Stevens
• Web/Internet Services – Adam Pettit
• National Technical Honor Society – Antonio McGee
• Philosophy – Mara Stallins
• Psychology – Sarah Berry
• Sociology – Jonathan McGeever
• History – Patrick Picton
• Geography – Julia Cahalan
• Government – Jacora Johnson
• Spanish – Melanie Benavides
• Sociedad Honoraria de la Lengua Española – Garret Hiller
• World Literature – Yasmine Castillo
• English – Isaiah Boisjolie
• ESOL – Loc H. Le, Nguyen Hoang Nguyen
• Art – Raul Gonzalez
• Music – Sonny Nguyen
• Drama – Kiera Gavitt
• Sigma Kappa Delta – Abby Mount
• Kinesiology – Alexandra Grena
• Biology – Elizabeth Rodriguez
• Mathematics – Betty Karangja
• Chemistry – Mike Alain Tenie-Kenmeni
• Geology – Trung Le
• Physics – Thao Ngo
• Engineering – Marc Anderson
• AISD – Thaddeus Uwalaka-Ekennia
• Homeschool & Charter – Yah-nissi Johnson
• MISD – Ashton Williams
• Library – Vicki Moore
• Library Student Volunteer – Desmond Petcoff
• Supplemental Instruction – Stephan Moore
• Cornerstone Honors Program – Jacob Gideon
Jim Bolen AMATYC Competition
• Viet Vinh Dien Nguyen
• Trinh Nguyen
• Huy Phan
• Van Hung Tran
• Vy Nguyen
• Tram Nguyen
• William Pritchett
• An Nguyen
• Hoang Trong Phuc Pham
• Matthew Walton
• Thao Ngo
• Phat Nguyen
Mu Alpha Theta
• Mayur Bhakta
Phi Theta Kappa District II Hall of Honor
• Chrisandrea Hall
• Mohammad Abu-Awad
• Don Phan
• Opeoluwa Ajayi
• Lisa Brandreth
• Mayur Bhakta
• Zahra Rasul
Phi Theta Kappa Hall of Honor for Outstanding Officers
• Opeoluwa Ajayi
District II Vice President – Beta Delta Omicron
• Jesse Chalmers
Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Awards
• Honors in Action Award of Merit – Theme 1:Networks of Life
• College Projects Award of Distinction
• Five Star Chapter
• Continued Excellence Award
• Top Texas Chapter Award
• Poster Project Contest Winner
• Distinguished College Project (International Award)
• Top 100 Chapter (International Award)
SOUTH CAMPUS AWARDS
• Business & Technology Division Award – Christine McBride
• Business & Technology Division Office Careers Program Award – Sarah Cordell
• Behavioral & Social Sciences Division Award – Alexandra Reilly
• Mathematics & Natural Sciences Division Award – Ashley Larsson
• Mathematics & Natural Sciences Division Massage Therapy Education Program Award – Anne Elizabeth Felps
• Humanities Division Award – Danielle Ty’vonna Davis
• Humanities Division English as a Second Language Award – Patricia Gallego Gomez
• Community Education and Engagement Award – Ashley Luevano
• Everman Collegiate High School Award – James Ingram
• TCCD South / Fort Worth ISD Collegiate High School Award – Manuel Moses Montes
• Veteran Student of the Year Award – Esteisy Bielski
TR CAMPUS AWARDS
• Academic Achievement Award: Math – Ngoc Kieu Trinh Nguyen
• Academic Achievement Award: Library Technology – Richard Binder
Health Care Professions
• Academic Achievement Award: Radiologic Technology – Katrina Dalrymple
• Academic Achievement Award: Diagnostic Medical Sonography – Anh Nguyen
• Academic Achievement Award: Computed Tomography – Andrea Boykin
• Academic Achievement Award: Physical Therapist Assistant Program – Skyler Ellis
• Academic Achievement Award: Long Term Care Administration – Richard Dixon
• Academic Achievement Award: Respiratory Care – Sara Klein
• Academic Achievement Award: Surgical Technology – Enid Barraza Huerta
• Academic Achievement Award: Health Information Technology – Kathy Pitarresi
• Academic Achievement Award: Central Sterile Processing – Benjamin Johnston
• Academic Achievement Award: Medical Assistant Program – Sunshine Yang
• Academic Achievement Award: Magnetic Resonance Imaging – LaShanda Warner
• Excellence in Nursing – Rachel Baars
• Excellence in Vocational Nursing – Maria Nikouline
• Excellence in Health Sciences Division Award – Cody Scogin
SDS
• Outstanding Student Employee Award – Mohammad Ghafori
• Outstanding Student Employee Award – Zairy Gandara-Pulido
• Trinity River Service Award – Daveyaun Slater
• Emerging Leader Award – Zoe Isenberg
• Emerging Leader Award – Dezirae Rodriguez
• Outstanding Student Organization Sponsor Award – Johnny Salas
• Outstanding Student Organization Service Award – Texas Nursing Student Association
• Outstanding Student Organization Award – Phi Theta Kappa – Beta Sigma Mu
• Outstanding All Star Member (Plaque) – Casey Segovia
• Outstanding All Star Member (Plaque) – Justin Black
• Outstanding Executive Class Member (Plaque) – Tyson McInroe
• Outstanding Executive Class Member (Plaque) – Albert Perez
• Trinity River SGA Student of the Year (Plaque) – Gage Evans
• President’s Award for Excellence in Student Leadership – Christopher Campbell
• President’s Award for Excellence in Student Leadership – Michael Thompson