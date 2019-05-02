Student academic award winners announced

Student Academic Awards

CONNECT AWARDS

The following students were recently inducted into Beta Chi Zeta:

Blessing Adefalujo

Brenda Aguirre

Ryan Almusawi

Zachary Bond

Kenya Bray

Abigail Burch

Loveline Chapalem

Amanda Davis

Stevanna Denning

James Dorgan

Nicole Gonzalez

Michael Kiley

Seonyoung Kim

Ian Korpi

Johnna Kunkel

Karen Liddell

Jayme Martinez

Amber McNelly

Kelsey Morris

Jacob Newman

Gloria Obregon

Maria Quiroz

Sadie Roesewald

Meaghan Russen

Katherine Sharpe

Remy Smith

Stephanie Smith

Benjamin Solomon

Jose Tabares

James Ukpong

Taveon Williams Washington

Collin Williams

Kimberly Williams

NE CAMPUS AWARDS

All-Texas Community College Academic Team

• David Lokwa

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Awards

• Hetal Patel

• Taylor Kenda

The Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship

• Shaw Hu, semifinalist

• Taylor Kenda, semifinalist

Outstanding Student Organization of the Year

Phi Theta Kappa

• RA Nowlin, President

• Janjura Williams-Robins, Lead Advisor

Outstanding Organization Leader of the Year

• Cristina Rivera, President of Organization of Latin American Studies (OLAS)

Communications, Arts, and Entertainment Division

• Division Award: Yvette James

Department Awards:

• Communication Arts – Sisi Kang, Laura Huseby

• English – Andrew McCollum, Gilmore Aarestad, Diana Hadad, Shaw Hu, Alyssa Meekins

• Fine Arts – Benjamin Cusack

• Music/Journalism/Graphic Arts – Chelsea Ragland, Fernando Marrufo

• Speech – Yvette James

• World Languages – Maria Adams

Mathematics and Sciences Division

• Division Award: David Foust

Department Awards:

• Biology – Khanh Tran, Xianying Liu, Shaw Hu

• Mathematics – David Foust, Sisi Kang, Hetal Patel, Brittany White

• Physical Science – David Foust, Juan Pablo Esparza, Maria Adams

• Kinesiology – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Maria Adams

Social and Human Sciences Division

• Division Award: Hetal Patel

Department Awards:

• Education and Child Development – Valerie Reed

• Government and Paralegal Studies – Gilmore Aarestad, Melanie Brauer, Channing Lester

• History and Philosophy – Maria Adams, Diana Hadad, Hetal Patel

• Psychology, Sociology, and Mental Health – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Channing Lester

Technology, Health, and Business Division

• Division Award: Sisi Kang

Department Awards:

• Business – Hetal Patel, Maria Adams, Gilmore Aarestad

• Computer Science – Sisi Kang, Gilmore Aarestad, Maria Adams

Student Leadership Recognition

• American Medical Student Association – Khan Tran

• Biology Club – Monica Miles

• Community College Christians – Dylan Patterson

• Dance Club – Krista Carson

• Delta Psi Omega (Drama Club) – Bianca Vaituulala

• Digital Media Arts Club – Joseph Tesoro

• French Club – Patty Carlon

• OLAS – Lesly Camero

• Psi Beta – Alice Muhindura

• PTK – RA Nowlin

New Student Orientation Peer Leaders

• D’Ante Al-Neser

• Mindy Bounheuangvilay

• Brock Crymes

• Melody Hudson

• Sisi Kang

• Shelby King

• Chad Lancon

• Mena Masry

• James McBride

• Kristen McGuffin

• Karla Orozco

• Macy Smith

• Hannah Tredway

NW CAMPUS AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement Awards

• Aviation and Professional Pilot – Myron Baker, Derek Ericksen

• Behavioral Sciences – Brianna Estes, Yasmin Ibarra

• Biology – Rachael Miller, Regina McCracken

• Business & Management – Christopher Battle Sr.

• Chemistry, Geology & Physics – Taylor Kenda, Smriti Singh, Tuan Vo

• Communications – Alex Schneider, Matthew Melia, Ons Daher, Cameron Cardozo

• Computer Science – Steve Nzogoung Keambou, Jerry Flores

• Criminal Justice – Alexis Soriano, Amber Chadwick

• Economics – Jennifer Sanchez, Anna Melaun

• English – Shlom Kibisu, Paul Neese

• Fire Technology & Homeland Security – Aaron Smith

• Geography & History – Alisia Martinez, Alma Torres

• Government – Radhika Khatiwada, Jevon Dotson

• Horticulture – Marlee Rohrig, Rogelio Orocio

• Kinesiology – Lauren Gent, John Godino

• Logistics – Melinda Peters, Rayna Wynne

• Mathematics – Allison Landers, Arte Limani

• Occupational Safety & Environmental Technology – Yuri Edwards

• Student Activities – Julia Antio

• Visual & Performing Arts – Mariangelis Pagan

SGA Leadership Awards

• Nicholas Copeland – President, Fall 2018

• Elizabeth Everett – Vice President, Fall 2018, President, Spring 2019

• Julia Antio – Secretary, Fall 2018, Vice President, Spring 2019

• Kelcee Tarrence – Treasurer, Fall 2018, Senate Chair, Spring 2019

• Yaruby Castro – Historian, Fall 2018, Parliamentarian, Spring 2019

• Hannah Patricia Sapnu – Historian, Spring 2019

• Jordyn Alexander – Senate Chair, Fall 2018

• Joline Sikora – Academic Affairs

• Stephen Copeland – Community Education & Engagement

• Regina McCracken – Student Development Services

Pre-Law Awards

• Mikayla Ybarra

• Enrique Molina

• Carolyn Borjak

• Samy Segovia

• Nadia Martinez

• Brooke Ingram

• Roderick Alalay

Campus and Community Award – Nominees

• Christian Student Ministries

• Criminal Justice Club

• Kinesiology Club

SE CAMPUS AWARDS

• Community Ed. and Engagement Student Leadership – Penny Harlan, William T. Black

• Community Ed. and Engagement Spirit Award – Alondra Tostado

• Arlington Collegiate High School Student of the Year – Lizeth Ramirez-Martinez

• Mansfield Collegiate High School Student of the Year – Ann Dinh

• Accounting – Rubby Villegas

• Economics – Kathryn Rehnquist

• Management – Hannah Longway

• Culinary Arts – Twana Thomas

• Dietetics – Kristin Oberg

• Hospitality – LaShonda Brooks Deary

• Cybersecurity – Stephen Prewitt

• Network Support AAS – Kenede Duong

• Programming – David Stevens

• Web/Internet Services – Adam Pettit

• National Technical Honor Society – Antonio McGee

• Philosophy – Mara Stallins

• Psychology – Sarah Berry

• Sociology – Jonathan McGeever

• History – Patrick Picton

• Geography – Julia Cahalan

• Government – Jacora Johnson

• Spanish – Melanie Benavides

• Sociedad Honoraria de la Lengua Española – Garret Hiller

• World Literature – Yasmine Castillo

• English – Isaiah Boisjolie

• ESOL – Loc H. Le, Nguyen Hoang Nguyen

• Art – Raul Gonzalez

• Music – Sonny Nguyen

• Drama – Kiera Gavitt

• Sigma Kappa Delta – Abby Mount

• Kinesiology – Alexandra Grena

• Biology – Elizabeth Rodriguez

• Mathematics – Betty Karangja

• Chemistry – Mike Alain Tenie-Kenmeni

• Geology – Trung Le

• Physics – Thao Ngo

• Engineering – Marc Anderson

• AISD – Thaddeus Uwalaka-Ekennia

• Homeschool & Charter – Yah-nissi Johnson

• MISD – Ashton Williams

• Library – Vicki Moore

• Library Student Volunteer – Desmond Petcoff

• Supplemental Instruction – Stephan Moore

• Cornerstone Honors Program – Jacob Gideon

Jim Bolen AMATYC Competition

• Viet Vinh Dien Nguyen

• Trinh Nguyen

• Huy Phan

• Van Hung Tran

• Vy Nguyen

• Tram Nguyen

• William Pritchett

• An Nguyen

• Hoang Trong Phuc Pham

• Matthew Walton

• Thao Ngo

• Phat Nguyen

Mu Alpha Theta

• Mayur Bhakta

Phi Theta Kappa District II Hall of Honor

• Chrisandrea Hall

• Mohammad Abu-Awad

• Don Phan

• Opeoluwa Ajayi

• Lisa Brandreth

• Mayur Bhakta

• Zahra Rasul

Phi Theta Kappa Hall of Honor for Outstanding Officers

• Opeoluwa Ajayi

District II Vice President – Beta Delta Omicron

• Jesse Chalmers

Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Awards

• Honors in Action Award of Merit – Theme 1:Networks of Life

• College Projects Award of Distinction

• Five Star Chapter

• Continued Excellence Award

• Top Texas Chapter Award

• Poster Project Contest Winner

• Distinguished College Project (International Award)

• Top 100 Chapter (International Award)

SOUTH CAMPUS AWARDS

• Business & Technology Division Award – Christine McBride

• Business & Technology Division Office Careers Program Award – Sarah Cordell

• Behavioral & Social Sciences Division Award – Alexandra Reilly

• Mathematics & Natural Sciences Division Award – Ashley Larsson

• Mathematics & Natural Sciences Division Massage Therapy Education Program Award – Anne Elizabeth Felps

• Humanities Division Award – Danielle Ty’vonna Davis

• Humanities Division English as a Second Language Award – Patricia Gallego Gomez

• Community Education and Engagement Award – Ashley Luevano

• Everman Collegiate High School Award – James Ingram

• TCCD South / Fort Worth ISD Collegiate High School Award – Manuel Moses Montes

• Veteran Student of the Year Award – Esteisy Bielski

TR CAMPUS AWARDS

• Academic Achievement Award: Math – Ngoc Kieu Trinh Nguyen

• Academic Achievement Award: Library Technology – Richard Binder

Health Care Professions

• Academic Achievement Award: Radiologic Technology – Katrina Dalrymple

• Academic Achievement Award: Diagnostic Medical Sonography – Anh Nguyen

• Academic Achievement Award: Computed Tomography – Andrea Boykin

• Academic Achievement Award: Physical Therapist Assistant Program – Skyler Ellis

• Academic Achievement Award: Long Term Care Administration – Richard Dixon

• Academic Achievement Award: Respiratory Care – Sara Klein

• Academic Achievement Award: Surgical Technology – Enid Barraza Huerta

• Academic Achievement Award: Health Information Technology – Kathy Pitarresi

• Academic Achievement Award: Central Sterile Processing – Benjamin Johnston

• Academic Achievement Award: Medical Assistant Program – Sunshine Yang

• Academic Achievement Award: Magnetic Resonance Imaging – LaShanda Warner

• Excellence in Nursing – Rachel Baars

• Excellence in Vocational Nursing – Maria Nikouline

• Excellence in Health Sciences Division Award – Cody Scogin

SDS

• Outstanding Student Employee Award – Mohammad Ghafori

• Outstanding Student Employee Award – Zairy Gandara-Pulido

• Trinity River Service Award – Daveyaun Slater

• Emerging Leader Award – Zoe Isenberg

• Emerging Leader Award – Dezirae Rodriguez

• Outstanding Student Organization Sponsor Award – Johnny Salas

• Outstanding Student Organization Service Award – Texas Nursing Student Association

• Outstanding Student Organization Award – Phi Theta Kappa – Beta Sigma Mu

• Outstanding All Star Member (Plaque) – Casey Segovia

• Outstanding All Star Member (Plaque) – Justin Black

• Outstanding Executive Class Member (Plaque) – Tyson McInroe

• Outstanding Executive Class Member (Plaque) – Albert Perez

• Trinity River SGA Student of the Year (Plaque) – Gage Evans

• President’s Award for Excellence in Student Leadership – Christopher Campbell

• President’s Award for Excellence in Student Leadership – Michael Thompson