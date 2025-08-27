Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
NE Campus construction
Meet the staff
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester

ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
August 27, 2025

Students relying on the Device Loan Program must now meet a financial need requirement to check out a computer, and they can only borrow it for two weeks.

In the past, students would sign a consent form online, providing their contact information and student ID. After, they would present it to their campus librarian to receive a device that they could keep for the semester.

“There really weren’t any restrictions there,” said NW Campus Dean of Learning Commons Eric Camarillo. “There weren’t any fines or fees or anything associated with those, even if the device was never returned.”

Now, students must fill out an online application for the Student Empowerment Center.

“Students are required to work through the Student Empowerment Center to be approved for a device before they can check one out,” Camarillo said. “Students are typically restricted now to two weeks per semester.”

Candy Center, South Campus dean of Learning Commons, said the college’s leadership team focused on how to organize all the resources it provides to students.

“What the team is looking at is financial need,” Center said. “So, if they determine that the student does not have financial need, then they wouldn’t be eligible for that resource because we want to be able to support our students that have the greatest need.”

Camarillo said Learning Commons doesn’t know what criteria the Student Empowerment Center is looking for to make a student eligible, but by filling out the application, the center can determine all the resources available to a student beyond just the Device Loan Program.

“Our goal is to make this a little easier process for students,” Center said. “The difference is the Student Empowerment Center is then responding, giving you a tailored response within 24 to 48 hours to say, ‘This is how we can help you.’”

The center doesn’t have offices available for students on campus. If a student wants to review the center’s response with a staff member, they must call to make an appointment, and one will be sent to their campus to meet.

Center said the college has developed the Student Empowerment Center into a one-stop shop for students needing access to resources.

“That’s really been the shift. Rather than saying, ‘Do you need x?’ The college is working to say, ‘How can we support you as a student?’” Center said.

She said the college began working with the Information Center, Financial Aid and Student Affairs offices to timely inform faculty, staff and students of their upcoming plan.

“December 4, our district student affairs office began communicating with students that were going to be impacted with this change,” Center said. “To let them know in advance, so that they’re not walking onto campus seeing there’s a change to the program.”

Device loan program flyer posted in NE library. (DIEGO SANTOS)

TR library manager Stephanie Weinman said the online form went live on Aug. 15, but the library wasn’t a part of any of the decision-making.

“I just put the sign out today,” Weinman said on Aug. 20, referring to the Student Empowerment Center’s informational flyer with a QR code on it.

The QR code loads the application where a student puts their full name, TCC ID and email. From there, it asks what aid a student is looking for and how many credit hours they’re enrolled in.

NE student Leon Lankford wasn’t told of the program’s changes until a week before the first day of class.

“Really? That’s kind of insane,” he said. “There was no email saying, ‘new update with the Device Loan Program.’”

Lankford has checked out a computer every semester since he started at TCC in 2023.

“A good chunk of most of the people in my classes I’ve taken use them,” he said. “It definitely will affect a lot of people because most people can’t do homework or anything without it.”

He said he wouldn’t be severely impacted by the changes, but as a part-time worker during the semester, he knows it will be a struggle for other students.

He explained how most jobs require student workers to provide a detailed schedule of when they can work at least two weeks to a month in advance of the start of the semester.

“They probably already planned out what they do. ‘I go to class at 11 o’clock, I get out at 3:30, I work 4 o’clock to 10, then I can work on my homework from 10 to midnight,’” Lankford said.

He said students uninformed of the program’s changes will now have to request a new schedule from their employer that may not go into effect until a month later.   

“I’m kind of disappointed because they never really reached out to people,” Lankford said. “I guess they just looked at the numbers and [did] not see what the people think about it.”

Last semester he said he forgot to return the black bag his laptop came in. The library sent him an email five hours after returning the computer to remind him he must return the bag, or he’d be fined.

Center said the Student Empowerment Center can help students who aren’t approved for the Device Loan Program by guiding them on how to use their financial aid.   

“It would have been nice to use the program and not have to spend the money I have saved for other things, like the new car I kind of need,” Lankford said. “But now I have to use the money I got from FAFSA and the extra money from work to buy a laptop.”

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in August 27, 2025
NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction Delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Student success suffers without devices
Student success suffers without devices
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
More in DISTRICT
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
2019: Traditions and culture are celebrated at SE Campus for the Lunar New Year Feb. 5. Attendees could view Chinese paper folding and other traditions.
Students say they are hurt by loss of cultural experiences on TCC campuses
Top performers of the Jim Bolen math competition stand in recognition for their scores prior to awards being announced.
11-year-old wins Jim Bolen Competition
Hunter Crow, Veronica Chavez Law and Cary Cheshire are all candidates for the District 7 board of trustee election.
3 candidates run for District 7 TCC board seats
SCH Homes President Neal Calhoun (right) introduces mom Stephanie Calhoun, SCH business administrator, to the board.
Board funds multicampus classroom upgrades
More in News
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout.
Day in the life: Lufkin leads South Campus by example, hoping to inspire people around him
According to the National Audubon Society, goslings can learn to swim within a day of hatching. Geese are one of the most abundant North American waterfowl.
Baby geese start life on NE Campus
TR Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu gives transfering veteran Billy Jackson his graduation cords and stole in recognition for his service and academic accomplishments. The stoles had different patches for branches of the military.
Student veterans say ‘Hail and Farewell’
Police explain necessity of proper, safe crisis response
Police explain necessity of proper, safe crisis response
About the Contributors
ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, editor-in-chief
DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photographer