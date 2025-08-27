Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
NE Campus construction
Meet the staff
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Construction delay alters classes

Lack of photo facilities leads to assignment changes
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
August 27, 2025
DIEGO SANTOS
NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.

A delay in construction has caused NE Campus instructors to make last-minute schedule changes.

Projects started after spring semester ended in May. However, after three months of these ongoing projects, they are not done.

“I have only been here for two hours, and it’s a mess,” said Mark Penland, a NE photo lab manager. “When I walked in here, I was surprised because I thought it was closer to being done.”

Enrique Gutierrez, a NE photo instructional assistant, said the unfinished projects have created a mess, leaving little to no space in classrooms for the students to work.

“We don’t know what we are going to do about the rooms because they are storing a lot of the stuff from the darkrooms in the classrooms,” Gutierrez said.

The incomplete construction has limited access to the studio, darkroom and labs for photography students in NCAB, leading instructors to alter their assignments.

Gutierrez said the class can manage without the darkroom the first two weeks, however the students are going to need it eventually.

“It is affecting assignments for the beginning of the year since we are not going to have access to the darkroom,” Gutierrez said. “One of the labs isn’t finished so we have to figure out where the students are going to work.”

Jeremiah Wilson, head superintendent of construction in NCAB, specified the original completion day was Aug. 15.

“It should be done by the 25th,” Wilson said. “If it’s not, we are still responsible for it.”

Ting Huang, a NE associate  professor of photography, said she reached out to facilities in hopes of finding a different room to use as storage, and she still has not heard back.

“There are printers and enlargers – equipment we felt were fragile – placed in classrooms which was, of course, meant to be a temporary solution,” Huang said.

As a result, instructors are having to place limits on student workspaces and arrange new ones to replace classrooms.

“The students will understand,” Huang said. “We will figure it out, even if [class] is out in the hallway or in the corner of the classroom.”

NE student Myles Carson said he was unaware of the projects on campus and was a little bit confused when walking up for orientation.

“I was a little confused at first,” Carson said. “Maybe if there was a separate message or email notifying specifically about the constructions or direction, it would have been helpful.”

Instructors were not given a detailed timeline about the extension.

Huang said she has asked coordinators to communicate with faculty members to plan if there was another delay.

“We know that it is not going to be done by Monday,” she said.

Huang said the students may or may not be able to do the projects as they have planned for the beginning of the semester.

“The original timeline for these buildings to be done was probably now,” Huang said. “I don’t think we were given enough time or notice.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in August 27, 2025
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Student success suffers without devices
Student success suffers without devices
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
More in News
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
2019: Traditions and culture are celebrated at SE Campus for the Lunar New Year Feb. 5. Attendees could view Chinese paper folding and other traditions.
Students say they are hurt by loss of cultural experiences on TCC campuses
Top performers of the Jim Bolen math competition stand in recognition for their scores prior to awards being announced.
11-year-old wins Jim Bolen Competition
Hunter Crow, Veronica Chavez Law and Cary Cheshire are all candidates for the District 7 board of trustee election.
3 candidates run for District 7 TCC board seats
More in NORTHEAST
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
According to the National Audubon Society, goslings can learn to swim within a day of hatching. Geese are one of the most abundant North American waterfowl.
Baby geese start life on NE Campus
Police explain necessity of proper, safe crisis response
Police explain necessity of proper, safe crisis response
Volunteers serve their community
Volunteers serve their community
NE student Aurora Blauser hands student development associate Jordin Bryan her signature slip in exchange for a commemorative shirt. The event featured multiple tables including one for the NE Garden Club.
Community gathers for Earth Day celebration
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
About the Contributors
NANDA ACHARYA
NANDA ACHARYA, NE campus editor
DIEGO SANTOS
DIEGO SANTOS, photographer