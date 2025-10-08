Wellness and study advice shared at event

Students got practical tips on study skills and time management aiming to reduce stress and improve academic performance throughout their college career during an event on TR Campus.

“Life Hack Lotto” was presented by TR success coach Omar Liddell and mixed games with growth. The event introduced students to study hacks and time management tips in an interactive way, offering strategies to help them balance school, work, and personal life. The tips focused on breaking away from bad sleeping habits, improving focus, digital detoxes and building healthier study routines, while highlighting small changes that can lead to big results.

Liddell said the event gave students tips to succeed.

“Study hacks give us the opportunity to be winners in class work and professions,” he said. “By engaging, we have the opportunity to win.”

He said interactive events help break down barriers between learning and fun.

“Combining those two things gives students the thrill of winning a game while also identifying useful information,” Liddell said.

Among the hacks shared were time-blocking schedules, using Pomodoro study breaks, studying in different locations to boost recall and turning off screens an hour before bed. Research shows students who sleep seven to nine hours score higher on exams, while those who plan their weeks earn higher GPAs.

Liddell said the event ties directly to TCC’s mission.

“The entire point is to present study hacks that increase performance,” he said. “We hope students develop personally and professionally by using the information to reduce stress and approach academics with more focus.”

He added that many students don’t know what resources are available to them or hesitate to ask for help. Events like this, he said, make it easier to find tools that work.

South career adviser Carl Scherrieb said patience is one of the most important hacks for student success.

“Be patient with yourself,” Scherrieb said. “College is about learning time management and self-concept, and it takes persistence to not over extend yourself while working toward your goals. How you deal with adversity is what makes you stronger.”

Steve Long, a South academic support staff, said the best students take action before and after class.

“Preparing before class, taking good notes, and then using those notes after class really helps students succeed,” Long said. “Do something with what you’ve learned before the next class meets.”

Liddell said he wants to see students succeed.

“Every student has the opportunity to perform at the highest level and grasp their greatest hopes and dreams,” he said. “I genuinely want to see every student accomplish their dreams and be the best version of themselves.”