Wellness and study advice shared at event

Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.
Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt, and Detective William Somerset, played by Morgan Freeman, are partnered together to investigate a serial killer in "Seven."
Classic thriller displays bleakness of city life
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Lawmakers infringe on freedom from religion in K-12 classrooms
Limiting comedians' freedom of speech sets dangerous precedent
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Students boogie at the silent disco video
Wellness and study advice shared at event

Research shows sleep, stress reduction increases exam success
Layloni Conerly-West, staff writer
October 8, 2025
Wellness and study advice shared at event
RENA AQUINO

Students got practical tips on study skills and time management aiming to reduce stress and improve academic performance throughout their college career during an event on TR Campus. 

“Life Hack Lotto” was presented by TR success coach Omar Liddell and mixed games with growth. The event introduced students to study hacks and time management tips in an interactive way, offering strategies to help them balance school, work, and personal life. The tips focused on breaking away from bad sleeping habits, improving focus, digital detoxes and building healthier study routines, while highlighting small changes that can lead to big results. 

Liddell said the event gave students tips to succeed. 

 “Study hacks give us the opportunity to be winners in class work and professions,” he said. “By engaging, we have the opportunity to win.” 

He said interactive events help break down barriers between learning and fun. 

 “Combining those two things gives students the thrill of winning a game while also identifying useful information,” Liddell said. 

Among the hacks shared were time-blocking schedules, using Pomodoro study breaks, studying in different locations to boost recall and turning off screens an hour before bed. Research shows students who sleep seven to nine hours score higher on exams, while those who plan their weeks earn higher GPAs. 

Liddell said the event ties directly to TCC’s mission. 

“The entire point is to present study hacks that increase performance,” he said. “We hope students develop personally and professionally by using the information to reduce stress and approach academics with more focus.” 

He added that many students don’t know what resources are available to them or hesitate to ask for help. Events like this, he said, make it easier to find tools that work. 

South career adviser Carl Scherrieb said patience is one of the most important hacks for student success. 

“Be patient with yourself,” Scherrieb said. “College is about learning time management and self-concept, and it takes persistence to not over extend yourself while working toward your goals. How you deal with adversity is what makes you stronger.”  

Steve Long, a South academic support staff, said the best students take action before and after class. 

“Preparing before class, taking good notes, and then using those notes after class really helps students succeed,” Long said. “Do something with what you’ve learned before the next class meets.” 

Liddell said he wants to see students succeed. 

“Every student has the opportunity to perform at the highest level and grasp their greatest hopes and dreams,” he said. “I genuinely want to see every student accomplish their dreams and be the best version of themselves.” 

