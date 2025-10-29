Within the Semester: Spooky season

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
South students Patricia Mansilla and Ladarius Johnson pair up to carve a pumpkin during the Intercultural Network pumpkin carving contest.
Carving contest kicks off spooky season
Painting II students, who graduated in the spring, had an art exhibit Oct. 2 for the work they did the previous academic year. Without a gallery, faculty said they used the painting classroom for the show by emptying out the room and cancelling class.
Students call for campus art gallery
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
Math instructor of New Heights John Bowie shows his math collection shelf in the Learning Center where students can borrow the items to study.
New building gives adults chance to reach new heights
Keeping daily journal tracks personal history
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Rising fashion trends have surprising origin, South Asian cultural traditions
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
Music key to Love’s story
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Spooky season

IZZIE WEBB, illustrator
October 29, 2025
IZZIE WEBB
English for Speakers of Other Languages and Spanish Students practice what they've learned in class for event.
Two languages bridge spoken learning gap
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
