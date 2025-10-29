Skip to Content
Carving contest kicks off spooky season
Students call for campus art gallery
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
New building gives adults chance to reach new heights
Keeping daily journal tracks personal history
Two languages bridge spoken learning gap
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
Campus Voices: How do you feel about anonymous sources?
NW student shares her passion of faith
Within the Semester: Spooky season
Latest Stories
Facebook
Instagram
X
YouTube
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
The Collegian
Home
News
Entertainment
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia
Advertising
Hiring
More
Carving contest kicks off spooky season
Students call for campus art gallery
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
New building gives adults chance to reach new heights
Keeping daily journal tracks personal history
Witty play comes to the Carillon Theatre
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
Brazilian music blended in jazz
Dismantling DOE will hurt students with disabilities most
Rising fashion trends have surprising origin, South Asian cultural traditions
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Music key to Love’s story
Cherishing Cultures
Student chases dream of helping others
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
District
Northeast Campus
Northwest Campus
South Campus
Southeast Campus
Trinity River Campus
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Collegian
Home
News
Entertainment
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia
Advertising
Hiring
More
The Collegian
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Collegian
Home
News
Entertainment
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia
Advertising
Hiring
More
The Collegian
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Categories:
Comic strip
October 29, 2025
Within the Semester: Spooky season
IZZIE WEBB
,
illustrator
•
October 29, 2025
IZZIE WEBB
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Tags:
campus life
comic
More to Discover
More in Comic strip
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
More in October 29, 2025
Students call for campus art gallery
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
New building gives adults chance to reach new heights
Keeping daily journal tracks personal history
Two languages bridge spoken learning gap
Jack-of-all teaching celebrates 50 years, institutional wisdom
About the Contributor
IZZIE WEBB
, illustrator
Close
Close Modal Window
Close