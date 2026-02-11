Serving the Tarrant County College District

Student Luis Fuentes and instructor Tony Edwards inspecting student Aiden Buckley's 2004 Ford F-150 truck.
Steering to success
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Workshop focuses on innovative film tech
A Patriot Front flyer was found on a transformer box outside NDPP on NE Campus Jan. 20
White supremacy flyers found on campus
NE student Gloria Martinez tells teacher Mayra Mancera and student Fathy Ngindi that she is proud to learn and practice English in a pronunciation class Jan. 30
Former ESL students teach new generation
Valentine’s Day
At the top of the podium stands some of the shows most iconic characters from season one, including Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.
Experiencing the realm of ‘Game of Thrones’
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
Hey boomer, “6-7” meme isn’t meant for you to understand
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
Paramount and Netflix logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Media conglomeration threatens film, broadcast industries
Put your money where your beliefs are
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Social media activism cannot replace community work
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Valentine’s Day

Staff romance media recommendations
February 11, 2026

Dracula: A Love Tale

Dracula is a classic monster we’ve all grown to know as a Halloween icon, but very few know about his backstory. It’s a devastatingly romantic story of a man who loses his wife in war and waits 400 years for her return.  

This film does his story justice and gives humanity to a character we have demonized for over a century. He isn’t evil. He was just in love.  

“You think God will forgive us for loving each other so much?” Dracula asked his wife. 

IZZIE WEBB

“God is love. He understands. And if he doesn’t, he can go to hell,” she responded. 

Written by Ryleigh Roper, managing editor.

 

 

Call Me by Your Name

“Call Me by Your Name” is the story of a sudden romance between a boy and a summer guest set in the countryside of Italy in 1983. This movie offers both a beautiful story emotionally and visually.  

In a time where gay relationships are demonized, the two main characters, Elio and Oliver, are given the space to truly love one another for the summer without persecution. The director Luca Guadagnino builds a sensual world through his film that audiences of all genders and sexual orientations can enjoy.  

“We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new, but to make yourself feel nothing so as not to feel anything — what a waste,” Elio’s father said.  

Written by Ryleigh Roper, managing editor.

 

 

“PARTYNEXTDOOR” by PARTYNEXTDOOR

This is the perfect album for Valentine’s Day. It’s passionate, intimate and unapologetically explicit. This results in timeless music with a smooth, yet upbeat R&B sound that still holds up over a decade later. 

Drake is the only feature, enhancing the atmosphere as the two Toronto artists effortlessly blend their styles on “Over Here.” The album is mostly fun and seductive, but the song “TBH” reveals his vulnerable side. 

IZZIE WEBB

“Cause baby, close just isn’t close enough.” 

Written by Matt Penrod, campus editor.

 

 

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley, God’s strongest yearner, softly reminisced on a lost love in the grungy, soulful ballad “Lover, You’ve Should’ve Come Over,” from his sole studio album “Grace.” This song is perfect for the people out there with more bittersweet memories of romance in their lives.  

“It’s never over,” he sings. “My kingdom for a kiss upon her shoulder … She is the tear that hangs inside my soul forever.” 

Written by Cara Coco, campus editor.

 

 

While You Were Sleeping

Starring Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman, “While You Were Sleeping” is a beloved romantic comedy and a ’90s staple. Set in Chicago, the movie follows Lucy, a lonely Transit Authority token collector who is infatuated by one of her regular commuters named Peter. Just when she thought it would be a typical day, she is startled from her mundane routine when Peter is thrown onto the train tracks.  

“While You Were Sleeping” reverses the damsel in distress trope by the woman saving the 

man, when that wasn’t common in ’90s cinema. Beyond the romance, the movie explores themes of yearning for belonging and how dangerous it is to live a lie, even if it fulfills the fantasy, you always wanted. 

“I never met anyone I could laugh with.” Lucy said.

Written by Lila Pedrosa, multimedia editor.

 

 

Pride & Prejudice

“Pride & Prejudice” is a beloved English period romance focused on a progressing infatuation between the fiery Elizabeth Bennet and the stiff Mr. Darcy. Every time I watch this movie, I notice something new. 

It isn’t a classic the-moody-bad-boy-wins-the-girl trope. “Pride & Prejudice” focuses on two flawed characters and how social class, gender and first impressions can color how two people interact with each other. To understand one another, Bennet and Darcy have to meet in the middle.  

 “You have bewitched me, body and soul,” Mr. Darcy said to Elizabeth.  

Written by Cara Coco, campus editor.

