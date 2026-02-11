Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Student Luis Fuentes and instructor Tony Edwards inspecting student Aiden Buckley's 2004 Ford F-150 truck.
Steering to success
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Workshop focuses on innovative film tech
A Patriot Front flyer was found on a transformer box outside NDPP on NE Campus Jan. 20
White supremacy flyers found on campus
NE student Gloria Martinez tells teacher Mayra Mancera and student Fathy Ngindi that she is proud to learn and practice English in a pronunciation class Jan. 30
Former ESL students teach new generation
Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day
At the top of the podium stands some of the shows most iconic characters from season one, including Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.
Experiencing the realm of ‘Game of Thrones’
A$AP Rocky's cover for "Don't Be Dumb," released Jan. 16, was illustrated by filmmaker Tim Burton.
Risks pay off in A$AP Rocky’s new album
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
Nobody loves ‘Nobody Wants This’ anymore
Hey boomer, "6-7" meme isn't meant for you to understand
Hey boomer, “6-7” meme isn’t meant for you to understand
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
Paramount and Netflix logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Media conglomeration threatens film, broadcast industries
Put your money where your beliefs are
Put your money where your beliefs are
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Social media activism cannot replace community work
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
33 Peaks co-owner Rupesh Neupane talks with customers over a fresh cup of coffee in Southlake, just 20 minutes away from NE.
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
South Campus Automotive Class Teaches Vehicle Repairs
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
TR Promotes Fitness and Recreational Sports at Recfest
Meet the staff 2026
Meet the staff 2026
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Workshop focuses on innovative film tech

MATT PENROD, campus editor
February 11, 2026

A new workshop series on NE Campus is teaching students how to build visual worlds using Blender, a free, industry-relevant CGI and 3D animation software. 

Seth Small, an instructor in the radio, TV and film department, led the first workshop on Feb. 6, focusing on the basics of the program. The series will ultimately give students the tools to create Hollywood-level visuals with a low budget. 

“Professionals are using it in the field for film and video game making, so it’s relevant to teach,” Small said. 

Blender can be used alongside live-action footage to construct different environments and settings. It was used to create the film “Flow,” winner of Best Animated Feature at last year’s Oscars. Blender was also used for both CGI and compositing in the 2015 movie “Hardcore Henry,” generally considered visually groundbreaking for its time. 

“I want us to stay innovative, and I think doing stuff like this is a way we stay innovative,” Small said. 

Some colleges, such as the University of Michigan, have made Blender a primary software that is widely available in campus laboratories. It is also used by NASA to animate and render many publicly available 3D models and interactive web applications, such as the Mars rover simulation. 

Small began the first workshop with a discussion about the key aspects of immersive world-building and visual storytelling. Director Ridley Scott was used as an example, with Small citing Scott’s masterful use of techniques like overwhelming environmental detail that allows audiences to suspend their disbelief in the films “Blade Runner,” “Kingdom of Heaven” and “Alien.”  

He went as far back as Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent science-fiction film “Metropolis” to emphasize that modern filmmakers have no excuses for poor visuals. Small also showed examples of his own work, demonstrating how low-cost materials combined with digital tools like Blender can produce high-level results.  

He praised indie filmmaker Ian Hubert, known for his use of Blender. Hubert was also the VFX supervisor for the 2018 science-fiction film “Prospect” starring Pedro Pascal. 

“A lot of it is just a green screen and a dream,” Small said. 

Small has been teaching himself Blender for the past five years after wanting more out of his personal projects. 

“I’m a huge science-fiction person, fantasy person, and I hit this wall. I couldn’t make these fantastic landscapes,” he said. “I wanted to make an audience look at a shot and think, ‘Wow, I believe this. I believe that I’m here in this world.’” 

Small holds a master’s degree in art and technology, with an emphasis on media production and AI ethical tool usage. His thesis asserted that low-budget, indie filmmakers with current tools are capable of competing with big-budget Hollywood projects, so he bought just one item before shooting his master’s thesis project. 

“I needed to make a spaceship, and I needed him to sit somewhere that was real … so I spent $50 on a very cheap racing chair for a car,” he said. 

NE student Gabe Coley said he struggled to learn the software on his own, but Small’s in-person instruction made a significant difference compared to other tutorials. 

“I’m already learning like 100 times more than I did from just trying to figure it out on my own or watching tutorials,” Coley said. 

Small demonstrated aspects of the software on Suzanne, a 3D model of a monkey’s head included in Blender, often used as a quick way to test animations, textures and lighting setups. It was named Suzanne after the orangutan in the film “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” 

NE student Cameron Wilcox attended because he wanted to learn how to use a new application. 

“I’m just trying to figure out all the aspects of being a creative, being an artist,” Wilcox said. 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in February 11, 2025
Student Luis Fuentes and instructor Tony Edwards inspecting student Aiden Buckley's 2004 Ford F-150 truck.
Steering to success
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
Hey boomer, "6-7" meme isn't meant for you to understand
Hey boomer, "6-7" meme isn't meant for you to understand
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
High schoolers who protest aren’t criminal
Paramount and Netflix logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Media conglomeration threatens film, broadcast industries
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day
More in News
A Patriot Front flyer was found on a transformer box outside NDPP on NE Campus Jan. 20
White supremacy flyers found on campus
NE student Gloria Martinez tells teacher Mayra Mancera and student Fathy Ngindi that she is proud to learn and practice English in a pronunciation class Jan. 30
Former ESL students teach new generation
Student turns hardship into hobby
Student turns hardship into hobby
Marina Figurski sleds down a snow-covered sidewalk with her family and friends on Jan. 26 at the Trinity River Trailhead Park in Fort Worth after a massive winter storm hit the DFW metroplex. The Artic winds brought a total of two-and-a-half inches of snow and sleet Fort Worth, according to WFAA, which resulted in the closure of all TCC campuses Jan. 26, 27 and 28.
Winter storm causes college closure
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presents at the Board of Trustee meeting Jan. 22.
Student fees and program cuts considered
Police find body near TCC campus
Police find body near TCC campus
More in NORTHEAST
Advisers Juliana Owuori and Mayra Mancera Flores pose during Club Rush Jan. 29 where they were recruiting members for COOL Club.
Club Corner: COOL Club
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
NE student Sasha Crouch strolls around campus holding a Palestinian flag for two to four hours each day on NE Campus to show support for Gaza residents. Crouch times her walks around when classes end.
Student takes daily stroll for solidarity
Club Corner: NE Pickleball Club
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
Students take one step closer to recovery
Students take one step closer to recovery
About the Contributor
MATT PENROD
MATT PENROD, campus editor
My name is Matt Penrod. My major is Radio, TV, and Film. This is my first semester working for The Collegian as a reporter and videographer. My beat is NE Campus, so if you see me around feel free to say hi! 