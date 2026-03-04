Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
March Media Madness

March 4, 2026
The Collegian is only publishing one issue for the month of March so the staff put together a few of our most anticipated releases for the month.

 

“Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” By Harry Styles (March 6)

Harry Styles returns after a three-year hiatus with his third album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” The album has 12 songs with zero features, with the first track, “Aperture,” already available for listening.  

Based on the song that has already been released, this album is sure to be one to make you sweat from dancing. I anticipate all the clubs will have “Disco Nights” with the album on full blast and the people attending will be unable to stay still.  

Harry Styles has returned and so has hope for the world.  

Written by Ryleigh Roper, managing editor.

 

 

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution— Perfect Order (March 27)

The upcoming Pokémon card set, Perfect Order, is one that has less excitement than recent releases. The new art styles and updated looks for some Pokémon has not been enough to get the community fully engaged with this release. 

Unlike past sets that are built around a major card featuring a top sought-after card, this set lacks a standout card to drive demand and hype for the upcoming release.  

This release could be seen as a filler rather than a must open set. With not much demand, resellers, also known as scalpers by the community, are sure to think twice before clearing the shelves once the set is released.  

Luckily for collectors, it means that the shelves should be stocked up. This has the possibility of making a Pokémon set accessible, which hasn’t been the case for the last few releases. 

Written by Guadalupe Ontiveros, campus editor.

 

 

“The Amazing Digital Circus” Episode Eight (March 20)

The internet’s favorite indie animated series is returning with its second to last episode. “The Amazing Digital Circus” is a YouTube animated series created by Goosworx and produced by Glitch Studios. Episode Eight will air with a three month and eight-day gap since Episode Seven. 

Pomni, voiced by Lizzie Freeman, becomes trapped in a virtual circus game run by an AI ring master named Caine, voiced by Alex Rochon. Pomni along with other humans trapped in zainey virtual avatars are forced to go on absurd adventures. 

The pilot episode of “The Amazing Digital Circus” rose to virality following its release in October 2023, which currently stands at 400 million views. The show is popularized by its psychological themes, internet-based comedy and video game references.

Written by Kiarah Smith and Izzie Webb, designer and illustrator.

 

 

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” (March 6) 

Cillian Murphy returns as the iconic Tommy Shelby in the new “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” movie.

The film is a sequel to the hit Netflix series “Peaky Blinders” occurring in post-World War I Birmingham, England. The show centers on the Shelby family’s criminal empire and their conflicts with rival gangs, and the film will take place six years after the show left off. This time Tommy’s son, who he practically abandoned, is running the show.  

There is no world in which this film disappoints. With a phenomenal cast, most of which are returning from the show, and the same team who created the stunning series, I cannot wait to be blown away in the cinema.  

Written by Ryleigh Roper, managing editor.

