Texas Monthly editor to speak on campus

Students display signs to passing motorists on West Belknap Street during an ICE protest on TR Campus on Feb. 25.
Students protest ICE
South SGA senate chairman Aden Golden and his mother Stacy Golden speak with board member Leonard Hornsby.
New student fees approved by board
Tomás Nielsen, Facundo Capra and Leo Valviviezo watch Will Leather Goods store manager Oscar Martinez emboss leather keychains for them free of charge.
Argentine visitors practice English and embrace Texas culture
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Germaine Gaspard speaks to criminal justice students at TR Campus about the responsibilities of a Texas Ranger and his experiences on the job.
Law enforcement officers share experiences with students
"Bridgerton" Season Four centers Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. They unexpectingly meet at a masquerade ball and Baek runs away at midnight when everyone takes their masks off and reveal their identities.
Cinderella story retold in period romance series
Tees and Teas Vintage associate Kathy Trinh serves customer Jackie Jasso at Doc’s Records outdoor flea market.
Vintage flea market brings cultures together
Promotional artwork for Baby Keem's album "Ca$ino," released on Feb. 20.
Baby Keem gets introspective
Behind the scenes photography of the cast for the movie "Deadline."
Graduates crowdfund thriller film
An American flag flies outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Democrats should stop trying to expand Supreme Court
NE intramural sand volleyball event gave students the opportunity to challenge each other on the court. Participation for these events have decreased in recent years.
Intramural sports give students shot at finding community
NE adjunct Michael Mulvey won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Pulitzer-winning photographer touts TCC
NW assistant professor and artist Kent Anderson Butler walks by a tree featured in his exhibition "Silent Witnesses."
Photographer connects nature to memory
TCC graduate Brian Hodges, who owns the store Card Center, explains to NFL star Myles Garrett about his recent bulk purchase of Pokémon trading cards and games. Hodges’ son inspired the business idea.
Father captures dreams selling Pokémon
MATT PENROD, campus editor
March 4, 2026
Award-winning writer Skip Hollandsworth will speak to students at this semester’s NE Campus “Living Literature” event. 

“Skip Hollandsworth is a Texas legend. … We hope that our students and anyone attending can gain insight into the arts of narrative writing, storytelling and publishing from him,” said event facilitator and NE English instructor Amanda Brotherton. 

The event on March 24-25 will be headlined by Hollandsworth and literary agent David Hale Smith. 

Hollandsworth is the executive editor for Texas Monthly magazine and a four-time National Magazine Award finalist, the industry’s equivalent of a Pulitzer Prize. His career started with student journalism, covering the Texas Christian University football team for TCU’s school newspaper, The Daily Skiff. 

In 2010, he won the National Magazine Award for Feature Writing for “Still Life.” It was the story of John McClamrock, a Dallas high school football player paralyzed after a tackle in 1973, and the strength of his mother Ann. She cared for him for the rest of his life, dying just eight weeks after him in May 2008. 

Hollandsworth co-wrote the 2011 film “Bernie” starring Jack Black, which currently holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The movie is based on his Texas Monthly article “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas,” about a 38-year-old mortician who killed his companion: a wealthy 81-year-old widow. 

He has written profiles about numerous celebrities including Farrah Fawcett, Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman. He is also the author of the historical true-crime book “The Midnight Assassin,” a New York Times best-seller about America’s first serial killer. 

“I just love his writing so much,” Brotherton said. “It’s always been an escape and great source of entertainment for me.” 

NE English instructor Brock Kingsley is helping facilitate the event, but he credits Brotherton for students having this opportunity. 

“She played the largest part in bringing Skip Hollandsworth to campus,” he said.  

The other speaker, Smith, works for InkWell Management Literary Agency. He operated his own agency in Texas before joining InkWell in 2011, where he represents Hollandsworth, as well as many other successful authors including New York Times best-sellers Greg Rucka and Blake Crouch. He actively sells film and television rights for his clients. 

Rucka has had multiple of his comic series and novels adapted for the screen, notably Netflix’s film “The Old Guard,” based on the Image Comics series, and ABC’s television show “Stumptown.” Crouch has also had novels adapted for the screen: “Dark Matter,” “Good Behavior” and the “Wayward Pines” trilogy. 

“David Hale Smith has been at Inkwell Publishing for many years and has a long history of publishing both fiction and non-fiction,” Brotherton said. “We hope he will provide audiences with some insight into the publishing industry from an agent’s perspective.” 

There will be a Q&A and book signing in the NE Library March 24 and March 25 it will take place in the Center Corner in NSTU 1615. They are open to the public, as well as TCC students, staff and faculty. The March 24 event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the March 25 event will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

MATT PENROD
MATT PENROD, campus editor
My name is Matt Penrod. My major is Radio, TV, and Film. This is my first semester working for The Collegian as a reporter and videographer. My beat is NE Campus, so if you see me around feel free to say hi! 