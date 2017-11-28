Organizations come together to inspire kids

By Michael Foster-Sanders/campus editor

The Psi Beta and Psychology Club on NE Campus volunteered at an after-school program at Emerald Run Apartments in North Richland Hills Nov. 10.

The Community Enrichment Center started this program in October for underprivileged and abused children as an outlet.

Piper Muth, family coordinator for the Community Enrichment Center, spoke about how the collaboration with NE came about.

“I started to reach out to local organizations, and it came across my mind to reach out to local colleges,” she said. “When I was in school at the University of Texas, I always wanted to get involved with the community. And there are so many groups at these schools that would be a benefit for these children to introduce them to people who they wouldn’t normally have access to.”

Club members played board games, did outside activities, assisted with making paper turkeys and made cards sharing what they were thankful for with the children.

NE student Brittaney Jacob, president of Psi Beta, talked about what she hopes to accomplish through the event.

“I wanted to get the members out in the community around us and to create relationships with the children by spending time with them,” she said.

NE student Tyler Rhoden spoke about making a positive impact with the children, spreading happiness and how the event impacted him.

“The children interact with us in great ways, and we see smiles all around,” he said. “I’m a person who always loved to work with kids, so this is in my field for what I want to do in the future becoming a counselor.”

Tamara White shared her enthusiasm about the event and explained why she felt the event was a success. She also talked about how the children responded.

“I opened up to the children and got them to speak about what they do for fun and other things,” she said. “I believe every child matters.”