Gym undergoes construction in the wake of water damage

By Lucretia White/reporter

Faculty and staff wondered at the sound of water flushing from the rooftop on South Campus.

During a meeting in the spring, staff could not determine why it sounded like the gym had a pool on the roof. Soon after, water fell from the ceiling splashing the bleachers and ruining the wooden floors.

According to kinesiology instructor Staci Smith, the roof line is flat, so when it rains it just sits up there like a swimming pool instead of draining down the gutter like other rooftops. There was a hole in the ceiling and the water came down on to the floor, Smith said.

In 2012, the roof did not show any visible display of deterioration that required immediate renovation. In reference to the general campus assessments, the roof only showed visible signs of deterioration near the face of the roof.

“They had to temporarily replace the floor, as the one before had been there for over 50 years,” said Paul Brockway, adjunct health and physical education instructor.

Construction is in the process of fixing the floor, so as of now the floor is two shades due to the renovation during summer break. The darker color is still the old floor. and the lighter color is the new floor they just renovated. The floor is only fixed temporarily so that the gym could be used this semester for classes.

“It’s like a Band-Aid to a problem, we are excited about the new floor, “ Smith said.

On the first day of class this semester, Smith was excited to see the new floor. She took her shoes off to feel the floor. The last time she saw it, it was dusty and nasty.

Before the temporary fix, students and visitors could not use the gym floor for three months. The gym floor was sectioned off so students could play around the parts that were lifting up.

“The boards soaked in the water instead of being flat. They were rising up in different directions and warped the whole floor,” Brockway said.

In December during winter break, it will be replaced and the lines on the gym floor will be repainted. They will use salac, or an oil based sealer, and will apply nine different coats so the floor can be the same color.