NE student Maran White said she was confused when trying to find her photography lab in NCAB on the first day of class Aug. 25.
Construction delay alters classes
JCC Chair Madelyn Bowman presents the proposed changes to board policy at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.
Faculty fear losing voice
Device loan program flyer posted in NE library.
Device loans limited to 2 weeks per semester
Former SE President Judith Carrier died on July 5 in Fort Worth. She started in 1971 and was the first female president at TCC.
Friends, colleagues remember founding SE Campus president
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Mall culture dies with rise in online shopping
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Subtle racism is not so subtle for adolescents
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
NE Campus construction
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Frozen tuition, taxes cause budget issues

Board approves spending plan for 26-27 year amid setbacks
HOPE SMITH, campus editor
August 27, 2025
DIEGO SANTOS
Pamela Anglin, the Chief Financial Officer, presents the proposed 2026-2027 budget before the board of trustees during their Aug.21 meeting.

Adjusting to Gov. Greg Abbott’s freeze on tuition and income tax created challenges for the TCC board of trustees to adapt to, leading to the current approval of the 2026- 2027 budget.

At their Aug. 21 meeting, the board was presented the college budget proposition by Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin.

The budget was adopted to zero-in on expenditures, including looking at high and low performing TCC programs and their outcomes. Anglin explained that while they assessed the main budget costs, they wanted to focus on pushing student success in their specialty studies, as this could encourage more state funding.

“After we get through this fiscal year, we’ll have more decision-making tools available to us than we’ve ever had before,” Anglin said.

It was proposed that the current property tax rate, 11.228 cents, stay the same in the fiscal year 2026 budget and expected enrollment to increase within the next year. In total, however, the budget foresees a change from $421 million to $415 million in expenditure.

Trustee Shannon Wood emphasized the importance of this move on the college’s part, explaining that it was the college’s duty to listen to the taxpayers in the county.

“All eyes are on us to do what’s right for the taxpayers and Tarrant County College has tightened the spending belt and knows the answer is not to raise our taxes,” she said.

It was explained by Anglin in the meeting that while the budget is still very tightly packed, most of the increase in expenditure comes from the campuses adjunct and overload pay, as well as software allocated to the departments.

“We started working Friday on finding things to reduce,” Anglin said. “This is where we are today. After almost a week of doing it, we’re not through, but we will get it balanced.”

Trustee Laura Forkner Pritchett had asked that special attention be paid to ensuring focus was put on set-aside budget income for unfilled positions. Anglin said they assessed the portion of the budget for unfulfilled positions, but that most were the lowest paid in the college and among the market
with little to no significant setbacks in expenditure.

“Our number of those unfilled that were budgeted have been going down every year, and we’re still going to have some remaining budgeted funds that go unused this year, but it won’t be at the magnitude that we’ve had,” Anglin said.

The trustees acknowledge Anglin and the team working to create the budget for their work, and Pritchett included a moment to note the attention paid in staying committed to focusing on the problem areas of the previous budget.

“Thank you for all of the diligence in this. From my perspective, you’ve done a tremendous job,” Pritchett said

