Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE government instructor Derrick Shelton, a native of New Orleans, shares his impactful story regarding his family’s survival.
Memory of Katrina tragedy remains
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
TR students Samy Asi and Shelsy Arevalo receive their All-Texas Academic Team awards
Phi Theta Kappa members receive statewide honors
NW Campus library space, located in NW05 building shows blocked off shelving.
New library expected to be finished by December
Artist Mathew Jones (to the right) talks about the process for his wax artwork inspired by Darthmore National Park
Residency helps adjunct discover potential art
Judy Warren, played by Mia Tomlinson, looks into dressing room mirrors while trying on wedding dresses and sees the demon that is haunting her family.
‘The Conjuring’ franchise ends on scary note
Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” raises a glass in the song “Satisfied” to her newly wed sister Eliza Hamilton, played by Phillipa Soo.
‘Hamilton’ still relevant to issues of today
JAWS Returns
JAWS Returns
Julia Garner, who plays Justine Gandy in “Weapons,” addresses room full of parents about the sudden disappearance of their children at 2:17 a.m.
‘Weapons’ did not live to online hype
The Tea app offers woman information about who they’re potentially speaking to online at their fingertips.
App allows women to review local men online
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Sydney Sweeney in her American Eagle campaign.
Advertisements encourage dangerous sexualization of women
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
Students boogie at the silent disco video
NE Campus construction
Meet the staff
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Public transit in Texas could be safer if voters step up

September 17, 2025
IZZIE WEBB

Driving in Texas is a daily inconvenience, especially in DFW where a 20-mile drive can take over an hour.

With over 8 million people scattered across 9,000 square miles, the area is about the same size as New Hampshire with eight times its population.

As this area continues to boom, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for people to get to their destinations safely.

In 2024, one reportable crash occurred in Texas every 57 seconds, and the number of motor vehicle deaths equated to one person being killed every two hours, according to Texas’ Department of Transportation.

In Tarrant County alone, there were 28,000 crashes and 189 fatalities in 2024, meaning there were about 76 crashes a day with a death every two.

Texas is currently working on multiple toll projects, according to TxDOT. A majority of these are public-private partnerships, where private companies invest in building and operating these roadways in exchange for the right to collect toll payments.

The reason Texas is focused so heavily on these projects is because of the significant population influx demanding new transportation infrastructure our traditional public funds can’t build in a timely manner.

Toll prices are set by many different factors, cost more during congested traffic and charge drivers almost every mile. While signing up for a TollTag offers discounted prices, the maximum fee can be upward of $3 during traffic.

Our state considers 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. to be high-traffic hours. Dallas area workers commute on average 24 miles round trip everyday, according to an EducatedDriver.org.

This means a TollTag cost can be almost $70 for someone to get to places on time.

While the goal is to get rid of the toll price after the private company’s investment is paid off, most public-private tolls started in 2019 projected this could take 25 years after the road’s completion, and they’re still under construction even though we’re using them.

It seems tolls are the focus while Texas ranks 16th in the country for having the poorest road conditions, according to a Sept. 4 Construction Coverage report.

Most of DFW’s roads are pothole ridden and unsafe for vehicles. In April, Fort Worth’s Transportation and Public Works Department reported to NBC5 it had already fixed 13,000 potholes this year, spending roughly $35 per square yard.

Texas spends about 66% of tax dollars to fund the roads they drive on, according to a 2022 Tax Foundation report.

Even though most of those dollars fund fixing the roads, commuters still expect traffic, wrecks and delays daily.

While the option to choose public transportation is available, commuters claim it’s unreliable and unsafe. Nearly 81% of DFW residents don’t use it at all, according to a Clever Real Estate study.

Arlington is known as one of the largest cities in the country without a mass public transit system, and there have been proposals to change this, but it’s been voted down every time.

Since the last time public transit was shut down by voters in 2017, the city implemented a ride-share program due to an increase in demand.

However, its commuters claim it’s just as unreliable as other options in the DFW area.

Local elections in Texas are infamous for having significantly low turnout. In May, only 8% of registered voters in Tarrant County cast a ballot in their local election.

These elections directly affect what projects are funded and the amount of tax dollars used.

If people in DFW want to see their daily commute positively change, then they’ll have to show up for their local elections to vote for it.

The possibility for our roads to be safer and public transit becoming our area’s priority is in our hands, and we must remain active by voting to demand that.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Editorial
We’ve become desensitized to gun violence in schools
We’ve become desensitized to gun violence in schools
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Trump body slams Department of Education
Trump body slams Department of Education
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
More in Opinion
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Don’t gather vital information about social issues from pop stars
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Cell phones, social media are ruining the concert experience
Sydney Sweeney in her American Eagle campaign.
Advertisements encourage dangerous sexualization of women
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
Even grocery store employees despise self-checkout process
LGBTQ+ Americans fear attacks against marriage rights
LGBTQ+ Americans fear attacks against marriage rights
Formula One racing fails to represent female fanbase
Formula One racing fails to represent female fanbase
More in September 17, 2025
NE government instructor Derrick Shelton, a native of New Orleans, shares his impactful story regarding his family’s survival.
Memory of Katrina tragedy remains
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
Webinar offers tips on successful financing
Judy Warren, played by Mia Tomlinson, looks into dressing room mirrors while trying on wedding dresses and sees the demon that is haunting her family.
'The Conjuring' franchise ends on scary note
TR students Samy Asi and Shelsy Arevalo receive their All-Texas Academic Team awards
Phi Theta Kappa members receive statewide honors
NW Campus library space, located in NW05 building shows blocked off shelving.
New library expected to be finished by December
Comic
Comic
About the Contributor
IZZIE WEBB
IZZIE WEBB, illustrator