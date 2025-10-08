Serving the Tarrant County College District

Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.
Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt, and Detective William Somerset, played by Morgan Freeman, are partnered together to investigate a serial killer in "Seven."
Classic thriller displays bleakness of city life
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Local restaurant promotes love of culture

Owner encourages unity among hot meals, music
AIRIANNA ROMAN, campus writer
October 8, 2025
AIRIANNA ROMAN
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.

Dos Amores, a Mexican restaurant in Hurst, represents the love owner Mauro Cisneros has for his kids, food and culture. 

“One of the things that I wanted to do when I first joined this establishment was to bring awareness of Hispanic Heritage,” he said.  

Dos Amores has been in the community for 28 years under the name Miguelitos. Cisneros took it over last September, and since then, space has gone from one suite to overcoming the entire shopping strip. 

“It expanded and it basically grew with the community,” Cisneros said. “We celebrate our accomplishments as part of the community.” 

Their restaurant has joined the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a network driving the growth and success of local-Hispanic-owned businesses. Through the network and his restaurant, Cisneros said he wants to help his community. 

“What we do is bring awareness of what’s going on with rules and regulations … That’s how we help each other out,” he said. “This place is more than just a restaurant.” 

Dos Amores has a traditional dining area, but to the left sits a lounge, and it’s opened after-hours for dancing.  

“We have Tejano bands, rock bands, country bands. So, we’re trying to cater different aspects of different races,” he said. “Those are tools to bring awareness to different things.” 

Cisneros said through food and entertainment, his restaurant provides a way for the community to unite. Dos Amores hosts ladies’ nights where women can salsa, and Latin nights with a DJ mixing Hispanic music. 

“In a community, you’re going to have different views, you’re going to have different tastes, you’re going to have different races … and that’s what we’re trying to target. That diversity of the community,” he said. 

General manager Jesus Garcia said he loves working at Dos Amores and sharing his culture with co-workers and customers. 

“You come into work, and you have salsa playing or mariachi, and then you see all these customers come in and they love the culture,” Garcia said. “You get to feel the culture, the colors of the restaurant, the food.” 

Garcia said they welcome everyone in the community to come and experience their restaurant.  

“All the decorations that we have, Mayans, Aztecs, the sombreros, the mariachi, the charros, it’s very colorful,” Garcia said. “We don’t discriminate no one. We love our cultures and we like to make Hispanics feel at home when they come in … But we also want everyone to experience so they can feel like we’re a family.” 

