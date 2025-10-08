Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.
Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt, and Detective William Somerset, played by Morgan Freeman, are partnered together to investigate a serial killer in "Seven."
Classic thriller displays bleakness of city life
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Lawmakers infringe on freedom from religion in K-12 classrooms
Lawmakers infringe on freedom from religion in K-12 classrooms
Limiting comedians' freedom of speech sets dangerous precedent
Limiting comedians’ freedom of speech sets dangerous precedent
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Club Rush and Crawl
Students boogie at the silent disco video
Students boogie at the silent disco video
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities

AVA REED, campus editor
October 8, 2025
KELLY AMTOWER
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.

Bike the Trinity Trails took place Oct. 3, encouraging students and faculty to see what the college provides for them outside of the classroom.  

In an effort to expose students to the transportation services available, TR student development coordinator Carly Johnston organizes many events to help students interact with one another and see what the campus has to offer.  

“So today’s event is part of a longer series called ‘TCC Out on the Town’ and the goal of that whole program is to get students off campus for a variety of reasons,” she said.  

Johnston said the program helps students who may not have had an opportunity to have fun off campus and connect with their peers while developing a sense of belonging.  

Brianna Gomez, a student development coordinator with Student Activities, joined the event to get more comfortable riding a bike and was scared at first but felt confident afterwards. 

Gomez said there are more benefits for students riding a bike rather than other forms of transportation due to carbon dioxide release. 

“We talked about the carbon neutral thing, like teaching them that there’s alternatives to maybe starting your car if it’s like a five-minute drive or something close, especially because downtown is so connected like you can walk anywhere,” Gomez said.  

The program has led students to this bike event, a Rangers game and museum trips along with many more to come.  

“So, the whole program came as a result of a leadership project I did about a year ago that showed that TCC pride was very low,” Johnston said.  

Johnston said that in comparison to schools like UT Arlington and TCU, students are often not seen wearing TCC T-shirts and other merchandise in public.  

With exposure to meeting other students and the ability to make friends, participants of the program can be more involved with their school.  

Events like this give students swag to show them they are important to the college’s community.  

“The main goal is to like get students off campus to have some fun and then through that process get them to appreciate being a member of the TCC community,” Johnston said.  

Participants were given the option to either bring their own bike or rent one from the Trinity Metro bike stalls around campus through the Easy Ride Program, which allows students access to Trinity Metro buses, TEXRail, rideshare vans and the Trinity Railway Express.  

“We had an event this past spring semester where we rode the Orange Line, which is one of the bus routes for Trinity Metro,” Johnston said. 

According to Trinity Metro, students with a student ID can access most transportation methods for free. 

“The point of that event was to get them to get on a bus and get their ID card and learn how to use it so they’re not nervous to use public transportation on their own if they need it in the future,” she said.  

The program has various stalls for rental bicycles set up around downtown Fort Worth. 

“As long as students are enrolled in three credit hours or 48 continuing education contact hours, they are good to go!” Trinity Metro website stated. 

Events like the Bike the Trinity Trails could spread awareness for students about the program, and if enough students show interest, maybe one day the bikes could be accessed for free as they do buses and rideshare vans.  

“I guess that’s another goal for today would be for them to learn how to use the Trinity Metro bike system and like navigate the app and navigate renting a bike,” said Johnson, who said the event will likely repeat in the spring.  

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
Wellness and study advice shared at event
Wellness and study advice shared at event
The NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant (left) and former horticulture student Ashlei Lucas (right) catch up while more people start to arrive.
Horticulture program puts fall plants on sale
More in October 8, 2025
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
More in TRINITY RIVER
TR student Deja Burt edits an Instagram video in the library for a campus secret agent series she works on called "Toro Too and Deja Vu" where interviews students about campus life and student culture.
Student succeeds in social media outreach
NE student Alfonso Quiroz at the University of Arkansas at the Road Trip fair in 2022.
Students explore transfer opportunities at fair
TR student Sam Ngaihte plays pickleball at TR Campus on Sept. 17. Ngaihte used to play tennis and was at the event to promote the Fitness Center.
Students get competitive at pickleball, showcase skills
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Leadership Unscripted sparks candid conversations
TR Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu gives transfering veteran Billy Jackson his graduation cords and stole in recognition for his service and academic accomplishments. The stoles had different patches for branches of the military.
Student veterans say ‘Hail and Farewell’
About the Contributors
AVA REED
AVA REED, campus editor
KELLY AMTOWER, photographer