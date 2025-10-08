Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.
Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt, and Detective William Somerset, played by Morgan Freeman, are partnered together to investigate a serial killer in "Seven."
Classic thriller displays bleakness of city life
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Lawmakers infringe on freedom from religion in K-12 classrooms
Lawmakers infringe on freedom from religion in K-12 classrooms
Limiting comedians' freedom of speech sets dangerous precedent
Limiting comedians’ freedom of speech sets dangerous precedent
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
Celebrating culture matters now more than ever
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Club Rush and Crawl
Students boogie at the silent disco video
Students boogie at the silent disco video
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

County officials discuss local government roles

NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
October 8, 2025
KELLY AMTOWER
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.

Three current and former Tarrant County officials came to NE Campus Oct. 2 to talk to students about the inner workings of county government.  

District Clerk Thomas Wilder, former County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson made up the panel. Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons was expected as well but did not attend. 

At the event, Whitley said the county, with just over 2.2 million people, is the third largest in Texas and 15th in the country. He explained how the Commissioners Court is the leadership unit that takes care of county-wide policies like approving budgets. 

“What county government does, really more than even cities and school districts, is we implement and put in motion what the federal and the state governments pass in the form of laws,” Whitley said. 

Concerns over picking the right career path for college students were made by Wilder. He said it is better to pursue a two-year degree in something students like and can make more money with rather than just go to a four-year college for something less monetarily beneficial. 

He shared the story of how his granddaughter has yet to pay off her college debt of $40,000. 

“Well, I’ll just tell it like it is, a college degree isn’t worth what it once was,” he said. “She has two master’s and is a teacher. Teachers make about $60,000 a year, right? It ain’t worth the two master’s. But I told her, ‘If you’ll move back to Texas, Pawpaw will take care of your Ph.D., and you go into administration.’ That’s where the money is.” 

Nicholson talked about how her department oversees public records and documents such as land, home, bank and city records as well as passports and marriage licenses. 

“I say very few people are going to go through life as a citizen of Tarrant County without coming to see me. You will come to my office,” Nicholson said. “You may never see the sheriff. You may never see the district clerk. But you’re going to come do business with me, and I’ll tell you why. Because in the County Clerk’s Office, by the Constitution and statute, I’m responsible for life’s most important documents.” 

Panelists answered some of the student questions asked through a Google Form accessed through a QR code, which was selected and read out loud by Leigh-Anne Regenold, a NE associate professor of government who helped organize the event. 

Regenold said she preferred the QR code because she has seen inappropriate questions be asked in other events and gets more questions that way from students too nervous to stand up and ask. 

“When I have elected officials on campus, I tend to prefer the QR code simply because I get more questions that way … but also because then, I’m protecting the college by making sure that we don’t have some very inappropriate [questions],” she said. 

She emphasized the importance of governmental awareness for today’s students, not only at a national and state level but also at a local level. Regenold said she wanted to bring awareness to how county governments work differently than state governments. 

“Students, especially younger students, tend to think about government, politics as the President of the United States, and often don’t realize that there are dozens of other people that they vote for or get the opportunity to vote for, and that have way more influence over the things that they do every day,” she said. 

Some students said participating in this event encouraged them to explore county positions for themselves. 

“We got some good intake from it, and we did some research of our own as they were talking, just to kind of follow up with what he was saying,” NE student Amanda Vaz said. “And yeah, think we got some questions answered for sure and what potential jobs we might not look into.” 

Another NE student, Millicent Williams, who attended the event said her interest in law was piqued by Wilder’s discussion on felony courts and his responsibilities. 

“I’ve always been curious about civil, criminal, felony courts and stuff like that,” she said. “So, they had a lot to say about that, and how many courts it was. I didn’t really know, but now I do know how many criminal courts, felony courts or whatever that they have.” 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Students and faculty meet to explore the Trinity trail in Fort Worth for a two hour ride at 10 a.m. outside the Ideas Store on TR Campus Oct. 3.
Trinity Metro offers transportation opportunities
Wellness and study advice shared at event
Wellness and study advice shared at event
The NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant (left) and former horticulture student Ashlei Lucas (right) catch up while more people start to arrive.
Horticulture program puts fall plants on sale
More in NORTHEAST
PTK adviser encourages students to join
PTK adviser encourages students to join
NE continuing education student Beverly Davis throws clay on pottery wheel during open studio hours on Sept. 29.
Students get their hands dirty creating artwork in open studio
NE Students Nicholas Taylor and Alexander Tidwell playing Magic: The Gathering.
NE Gamer's Club
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Pet Partners volunteer Nicole Stolle and her therapy dog Sadie wait for the Paws for Wellness event to begin. Sadie has been a therapy dog for six years, often visiting colleges and hospitals.
Students relieve stress by playing with dogs
NE Dance Club members perform on Sept. 4.
Club Corner
More in October 8, 2025
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
“DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos” was released Jan. 5, 2025
Pride for Puerto Rico shines in newest album
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
About the Contributors
NANDA ACHARYA
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
KELLY AMTOWER, photographer