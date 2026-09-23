Students find help, care through resource fair

A student resource fair combined with an “Inside Out 2” screening was held on Sept. 15 at NE Campus, which was sponsored by the Student Conduct and Prevention Education program.

The fair featured a wide range of stalls offering resources for many student needs, including career services, Title IX, victim assistance services and more.

Director of Student Conduct and Prevention Education Tayren Thomas said he noticed many students struggle with basic needs issues.

“It’s a wide range, in all honesty, a lot of it deals with mental health, basic needs such as food pantry, housing, and finances.” Thomas said. “They can be factors that affects a student’s mental health”

Thomas said he enjoys making sure students get the help they need and empowering them. He said resource fairs are just one of the ways to achieve this.

Students, such as Shreya Thapa, said that they find these resource fairs to be helpful.

“Nowadays teenagers like me don’t know about credit score and how to maintain it properly and there are several stalls here where people can help you with that,” Thapa said.

The “Inside Out 2” screening placed an emphasis on mental health and emotions. Before the screening, Masika Smith, a TCC counselor, said she wanted to teach students about emotions and how to articulate them.

“Emotions are not bad. Emotions provide information,” Smith said.