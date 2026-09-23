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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Event supports student voting

AMARI SYLVE, staff writer
September 23, 2026
unsplash/Element5 Digital

The League of Women Voters assisted students at the TCC Northwest Campus Tuesday with registering to vote and updating their registration for the upcoming 2026 elections. 

Three LWV representatives set up in the campus lobby, where they spoke with TCC students about registering to vote, distributed infographics about checking registration and answered questions regarding the registration process.  

In total, they assisted 20 students in registering and updating their registration during the event.  

For student Abraham Munoz, convenience played a role in his decision to register at the event. Munoz just turned 18 and had previously filled out a mail-in registration form but hadn’t submitted it. He said voter registration events on campus make students more likely to register. 

“I already filled one out, but I just didn’t turn it in because I didn’t feel like driving over,” Munoz said. 

The event assisted Munoz with completing his voter registration while still on campus.  

NW student Shanteria Randall said she saw the voting process as something beyond just her position as a college student. 

“As a woman, a homeowner, a Texas resident… We have to pay those taxes, have to live, have to go to school, have kids, so it’s very important,” Randall said. 

While some students were ready to participate in the event, others said they were already registered or ignored the group completely. 

The LWV representatives said that they encounter many different students with different levels of knowledge of the registration process. 

Boone Taylor, LWV representative and former social work professor at Tarleton and Texas Women’s University, said that a common misconception students have is that they can register to vote online.  

“Lots of them,” Taylor said. “‘I’ll just register online.’ Illegal in the state of Texas. You cannot do it, period.”  

Tracy Babbitt, another LWV representative and former government and history teacher, said that many students tend not to register to vote because they are not interested in voting or believe they don’t have the time. 

The event also highlighted that not everyone who has voted before plans to continue to do so. 

The LWV representatives continued to approach students throughout the event, and asked whether they were registered to vote, and offered information to those who had questions for them. 

For students who participated, the reasons for doing so varied from personal beliefs to civic duty. Others avoided the representatives completely, which displayed the different levels of engagement among people on campus. 

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