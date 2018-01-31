By Sergio Tapia/reporter

Transfer centers offer students a chance to learn about the process of continuing onto a university and how to avoid taking classes that won’t get credited in their major.

Students can participate in workshops, seminars and attend presentations to develop essay-writing and interview skills, build resumes and work on transfer applications. Information is also available to help students choose electives that relate to their chosen majors or career paths.

“One of the most important components for students to be aware of when transferring is being knowledgeable for what the university expects out of you for the application,” said Rachelle Alvarez, NW transfer center coordinator.

University applications have several components to them and can be daunting for students to take on by themselves, she said.

“When students self-advise themselves, they usually miss the small details and sometimes end up taking the wrong classes,” NE transfer center coordinator Vanessa Ximenez said. “For example, anthropology can be an elective offered, but students who are business majors will need economics, not anthropology.”

Ximenez said if students are not using their time wisely, they may end up spending more time than necessary at TCC.

“Most think they don’t have to worry about transferring until their last semester they’re here,” Alvarez said.

Students who stop by the transfer center on any campus can ensure their classes are correct for their degree.

“It is never too early to get started or stop by the transfer center to get information about degree planning,” she said.

The transfer centers also connect students with university representatives to answer their questions. All campuses host transfer fairs, which allow students to meet representatives from different colleges. Students can learn about available scholarships, deadlines and the atmosphere of each university.

TR transfer center coordinator Laura Escamilla said depending on campus participation, college tours are available for students who are undecided about a university.

“I want students that go to transfer to a university to go there because that’s the best school for them, best fit for them, not because everybody else is going there, not because it’s convenient,” Escamilla said. “I want students to feel good about the university students choose, so, therefore, students need to explore their options.”

The centers will kick off the spring semester with university transfer fairs. The fairs give students an opportunity to visit with school representatives from all over the country. TR also has an engineering major transfer fair, Grad Fest and will end the semester with a transfer celebration.

Universities nearby like the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Arlington hold recruiting events on campuses, which brings in representatives from different departments from the university.

“TCC is a great inaugural college because it provides a foundation for careers and provides quality students in our area, and universities recognize that,” Ximenez said.