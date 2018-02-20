Veterans give history lesson February 20, 2018 Photos by Robert Burn/The Collegian Veteran Chris Battle speaks about the experiences of African-American soldiers in the military. Photos by Robert Burn/The Collegian Veterans answer questions from students about the history of African-Americans in the military. Photos by Robert Burn/The Collegian Chris Battle, Jason Foreman, Arlandis Jones, Randall Weatherspoon and Deborah Thomas make up a panel of veterans who discussed African-Americans’ history in the U.S. military Feb. 13 on SE Campus.